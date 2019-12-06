FOXBOROUGH — Senior Vinnie Holmes rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns under the Gillette Stadium lights, as Mansfield captured its eighth state championship under coach Mike Redding with a 41-0 victory in the Division 2 Super Bowl over Lincoln-Sudbury Friday night.

Mansfield (11-1) jumped out to a 21-0 first-half lead as its defense translated into offense. Two interceptions from senior Mike DeBolt and junior Nick Bertolino led to 14 points.