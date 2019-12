FOXBOROUGH — In a scintillating finale, senior Dom Cavanagh threw three touchdown passes and scored on a 1-yard keeper for the clinching score as Ashland held off Bishop Fenwick, 28-22, for the Division 6 title at Gillette Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Cavanagh (13-of-21 passing, 270 yards) piloted Ashland (12-1) to its first Super Bowl championship since 1995, a 30-12 win over Trinity Catholic in Division 6B.