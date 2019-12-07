FOXBOROUGH — Melrose won its second Division 4 state title in three years Saturday, powering past Plymouth South for a 28-13 victory at Gillette Stadium.

Without star back Chris Cusolito (leg), Melrose (12-0) adjusted its formations and used a balanced attack, featuring junior quarterback Brendan Fennell, junior running back Matt Hickey, and senior receiver Will Pesce, who scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 14-yard reception late in the third quarter.

Pesce also provided a huge 62-yard punt return for a touchdown, and sealed the game with an interception late in the fourth.