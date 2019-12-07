FOXBOROUGH — For the second straight year, St. John’s Prep outlasted Catholic Memorial for the Division 1 state championship at Gillette Stadium, this time surviving a turnover-riddled game for a 21-14 Super Bowl victory on a cold Saturday night.

Matt Duchemin provided five receptions for 119 yards; his 32-yard touchdown gave the Eagles a 21-7 lead in the fourth quarter. The Knights capitalized on a late fumble, one of seven turnovers in the contest, to pull within a touchdown, but Prep recovered the onside kick to prevail.