FOXBOROUGH — Will Klein closed out his stellar career with a dominating performance, rushing for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to power Abington to the MIAA Division 7 title with a 21-7 win over Leicester at Gillette Stadium Saturday morning.

It was the first Super Bowl title for Abington (11-2) since 2014, a 36-6 win over Northbridge, and the program fifth since 2002 (2002, 2005, 2012, 2014).