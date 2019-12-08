Trailing 14-13 in the fourth quarter, Ashland forced Fenwick (10-3) to turn the ball over on downs.

In a 28-22 final, the Clockers (12-1) rode a terrific performance from senior Dom Cavanagh (3 TDs passing, 1 rushing) to their first title since 1995 , but minus pivotal second-half stops, the Clockers are not raising the trophy.

FOXBOROUGH — The task for the Ashland defense entering Saturday’s Division 6 Super Bowl was sizable: contain a Bishop Feehan attack averaging 32.4 points per game.

“We were running a bunch of man stuff (throughout the game),” defensive coordinator Matt Messer said. “We tried to go a little bit of zone just to shake it up. We finally made a stop on fourth down where they could’ve scored.”

Zone or man, the Clocker D held Fenwick to 192 total yards (113 rushing, 79 passing). The late adjustment allowed Ashland to make the crucial stop.

“Our kids played like guys today, and it was a lot of fun to watch,” Messer said.

Senior captains Ryan Dwinnells and Collin Dagg were the anchors.

“We could be down 49-0 but every guy in an Ashland jersey still believes we’re still gonna win the game,” said Dwinnells, a two-way lineman.

“We just had to adjust to what they were doing. We couldn’t let them run all over us,” added Dagg, also a two-way lineman.

With the ball back in his hands, Cavanagh made the play of the day, connecting receiver Jake Latessa on a 73-yard gain to the 1. One play later Cavanagh was in the end zone.

On the next Crusder possession, junior lineman Sean Harding batted down a fourth-down pass, and the Clockers were back in end zone on a Cavanagh to Brian Gazard 31-yard strike.

“Honestly it feels like I’m dreaming right now,” said Dwinnels. “We’ve worked four years for this and we did it. We just had a bigger purpose.”

Fenwick flyer

Angel Martinez (34) paced the Bishop Fenwick offense against Ashland. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Bishop Fenwick junior Angel Martinez made an impression, snaring three catches for 45 yards and two TDs and picking up 56 yards on two rushes.

“I told Angel, I said ‘Mr. [Robert] Kraft’s here, he might want to sign you to a contract right now,’” said Fenwick coach Dave Woods.

“They’ll put you in the slot. Angel is absolutely a playmaker. We just have to find any way we can to get the ball to him. He showed it today, he’s just explosive. He can do a lot of things . . . Fenwick senior Joe Rivers, who has committed to play at Holy Cross, did not play because of a medical condition. “Joe is one of our best football players and to not have him hurts us as a team, but it really hurts more personally for him not to be able to play,” said Woods. “He’ll grow from it and he’ll learn. It would have been nice for him to be out there for sure.

Lenny Rowe also contributed.