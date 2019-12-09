The event featured 68 boys and girls hockey teams from across Massachusetts, paired up in jamboree-style mini-games of two 15-minute periods under full MIAA rules across seven rinks in the sprawling NESC complex.

MARLBOROUGH – New England Sports Center was the site of the “unofficial” faceoff for the 2019-20 hockey season during Sunday’s 12th annual Garrett Reagan Sportsmanship Summit.

■ Defending Division 1A state champion BC High was not in attendance, but runner-up Pope Francis showcased its new-look roster after graduating 12 off last year’s team. The Cardinals had five freshmen in their lineup Sunday, and coach Brian Foley believes the team could have as many as five potential Division 1 college prospects.

■ Nonetheless, Pope Francis came out on the wrong side of the scoreboard as Braintree showed it could be a sleeper team among publics with its 1-0 victory. The Wamps had more than 100 players for tryouts this season.

■ Melrose, making its first appearance at the Reagan Summit, could be a team to watch out of the Middlesex League. Playing without top scorer Brendan Fennell, who quarterbacked the Red Raiders to Saturday’s Division 4 Super Bowl title, Melrose battled Malden Catholic to a 4-4 tie behind Sean Senier (two goals, assist) and Cam Marks (three assists).

■ Speaking of MC, don’t expect the Lancers to go 1-19-0 again this season. It might be too early for a return to the days of supremacy, but new coach Chris Kuchar — who turned Andover into a top-10 program — should have the Lancers on the right track quickly. Brendan Curtis led four different MC scorers with a goal and assist.

■ Two of the state’s newest co-operative programs were on display. One-time hockey dynasty Matignon has joined forces with Revere and Malden, and opened the new era with a 3-1 loss to Norton (itself a co-op with Sharon). Meanwhile, Stoughton/Brockton is benefitting from improved numbers thanks to its combined squad, hanging tough in a 3-2 loss to Ashland.

■ Last year’s Division 3 South finalist, Ashland also was missing a Super Bowl star as returning scorer Brian “Bubba” Gazard sat out after scoring a pair of touchdowns Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Duxbury, last season’s Division 1 state champion, was a bit shorthanded as well with three Dragons having played in the Super Bowl loss to Springfield Central. Nonetheless, the Dragons turned in a solid performance despite a 1-0 loss to Framingham.

■ The continued growth of girls hockey across Massachusetts could be reflected in the 14 teams that took part in the Summit, the most in the event in a decade. Shrewsbury graduated dynamic scorer Delaney Couture, but might not miss a beat after rolling past Latin Academy/Fontbonne, 9-0. Weymouth also looked strong with its 6-1 victory against Watertown.

■ The best finish of the day was saved for last in NESC’s main arena. Bellingham broke a scoreless tie with 46 seconds left, but a goal from Owen Dryjowicz allowed Attleboro to pull out a 1-1 tie.

■ Waltham boys coach John Maguire and longtime assistant Dan Doyle continue to do a terrific job organizing and coordinating the annual event, which was first held in 2008 and is named after late Hingham coach Garrett Reagan. Former NHL star Kevin Stevens, who played for Silver Lake in the 1980s, was a featured speaker Sunday and conveyed a message that included “making good choices” following his long battle with addiction.

• Finally, the biggest takeaway perhaps is, be careful not to take away too much from any of the final scores. Many coaches use the event as another opportunity to evaluate their teams against a live opponent, trying out new combinations or strategies. All of that will change when the games begin for real for most teams by the end of this week.