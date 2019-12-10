Six months ago, with the Atlantic Coast League dissolving, Marshfield High was on its own as independent, but playing Patriot League foes as part of a pilot program.
On Tuesday, the pilot became permanent: Marshfield was voted into the Patriot on a fulltime basis by the league’s athletic directors and principals, starting in the fall of 2020.
Marshfield will now join Hingham, Duxbury, Silver Lake, Whitman-Hanson, and Plymouth North in the Patriot’s Keenan Division.
“Joining the Patriot League means so much to our student/athletes and their families,” said Marshfield interim AD Bill Battis in a statement.
“This is a tremendous league and our teams will get a chance to compete against nearby schools whose student/athletes typically play with and against them in the offseason.”
Advertisement
The move also means the Marshfield-Duxbury Thanksgiving football game will now have league implications. Marshfield defeated Duxbury, 41-0, this Thanksgiving as Duxbury rested its starters for the Division 3 Super Bowl against Springfield Central.
“We are so thankful to the leadership of the Patriot League for having faith in us,” said Marshfield Superintendent Jeff Granatino. “It’s a great match for us and we are excited about becoming a positive and productive member of the league.”
Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.