Six months ago, with the Atlantic Coast League dissolving, Marshfield High was on its own as independent, but playing Patriot League foes as part of a pilot program.

On Tuesday, the pilot became permanent: Marshfield was voted into the Patriot on a fulltime basis by the league’s athletic directors and principals, starting in the fall of 2020.

Marshfield will now join Hingham, Duxbury, Silver Lake, Whitman-Hanson, and Plymouth North in the Patriot’s Keenan Division.