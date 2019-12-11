FRANKLIN — A proposal for statewide high school tournaments is headed to the state’s 380 member schools for a vote.
The MIAA’s Board of Directors voted unanimously, 17-0, Wednesday afternoon to advance the proposal, two years in the making by the Tournament Management Committee, to a general assembly in 2020.
The board then voted, 15-0 with two abstentions, in support of the statewide proposal, which was presented, in detail, by TMC chair Jim O’Leary, along with fellow committee members Johanna DiCarlo and Shaun Hart.
With a target of implementation for the 2021-22 school year, “we need to move this forward,” said Hart, athletic director at Burlington High School.
“The committee has worked tirelessly, and the people in the room [board] have a good understanding of what the concept is.
“We’ve been pretty transparent through the process.”
The TMC, prioritizing consistency for every sport with equal paths to a state title, has focused on formats and matchups between like-sized schools.
“Why do we like this?” asked DiCarlo.
“Are we providing access to both genders equally? We can’t get alignments right with like-number schools ... the path to the championship [is not consistent] .. now teams from the same area can not play each other for a state championship.”
There is much work ahead, but the MIAA leadership has taken a big step in creating what many believe has the potential to be a galvanizing change for high school athletics in Massachusetts.
