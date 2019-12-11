The board then voted, 15-0 with two abstentions, in support of the statewide proposal, which was presented, in detail, by TMC chair Jim O’Leary, along with fellow committee members Johanna DiCarlo and Shaun Hart.

The MIAA’s Board of Directors voted unanimously, 17-0, Wednesday afternoon to advance the proposal, two years in the making by the Tournament Management Committee, to a general assembly in 2020.

FRANKLIN — A proposal for statewide high school tournaments is headed to the state’s 380 member schools for a vote.

With a target of implementation for the 2021-22 school year, “we need to move this forward,” said Hart, athletic director at Burlington High School.

“The committee has worked tirelessly, and the people in the room [board] have a good understanding of what the concept is.

“We’ve been pretty transparent through the process.”

The TMC, prioritizing consistency for every sport with equal paths to a state title, has focused on formats and matchups between like-sized schools.

“Why do we like this?” asked DiCarlo.

“Are we providing access to both genders equally? We can’t get alignments right with like-number schools ... the path to the championship [is not consistent] .. now teams from the same area can not play each other for a state championship.”

There is much work ahead, but the MIAA leadership has taken a big step in creating what many believe has the potential to be a galvanizing change for high school athletics in Massachusetts.

