Anthony Messuri, Arlington – The 5-foot-7 forward is committed to Northeastern and part of a large senior class for the Spy Ponders.

Drew Hubbard, Wellesley – A two-time Bay State Conference MVP, the senior had a 1.05 goals against average and four shutouts last season.

Ryan O’Halloran, Burlington – The senior forward had 12 goals and 34 assists in 2018-19, and was named Middlesex Freedom co-MVP.

Kyle Roche, Braintree – The senior is a two-time Bay State Conference All-Star and a star on defense for the Wamps.

Matty Ryan, Xaverian – A returning All-Scholastic, Ryan (18-24-42) helped the Hawks to the Super Eight semis as a junior in 2019.

DIVISION 2

Grayson Badger, Brookline – The sophomore is one of the rising stars in MIAA hockey for the Warriors.

Joe Bova and Sam Hutchinson, Boston Latin – Opposing teams will have fun trying to focus on either Bova (19-21-40) or Hutchinson (23-16-39), both seniors.

John Hagan, Canton – He had 21 goals and 31 assists as a junior, his hat trick sparking the Bulldogs’ state championship victory.

Tucker Hanson, Masconomet – The senior captain (1.00 GAA, five shutouts) was brilliant between the pipes for the Chieftains last season.

Johnny Oblak, Lincoln-Sudbury – A center and captain, Oblak had 18 goals and 18 assists last season for the Warriors.

DIVISION 3

Brendan DeMarco, Lowell – As a junior, he was the leading scorer for the Red Raiders, who will skate in Merrimack Valley/Dual County 2 this season.

Manning Morris, Hanover – Led by the senior, a returning Patriot League All-Star, the Indians should be one of the top Division 3 teams again.

Drew Olivieri, Swampscott – Olivieri (20-26-46) and fellow senior Conor Donovan (16-30-46) are a tough 1-2 combo for the Big Blue.

Sean Walsh, Hopkinton – In leading the Hillers D3 final as a junior last season, Walsh (70 points) was one of the top scorers in Eastern Mass.

Asher Wines, North Quincy – The junior (1.85 GAA) backboned the Red Raiders to their most successful season in decades last winter.

