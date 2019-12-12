Currie’s goal stood as the game-winner, while the goal for Saia, a freshman, was the first of his varsity career.

Max Brown (goal, 3 assists) figured in every goal for the Crimson Tide, while David Saia, Brian Delorey and Brendan Currie also found the back of the net for Everett.

Trailing by three goals entering the third period, the Everett boys’ hockey team erupted to salvage its season opener with a 4-3 home win over Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech.

Martha’s Vineyard 1, Sandwich 0 — Senior Logan Araujo scored on a rebound off a net-front scrum with 1:38 left in regulation for the Vineyarders in the season opener for both teams.

Girls’ basketball

Archbishop Williams 60, Latin Academy 46 — Jess Knight netted 24 points as the Bishops (1-0) took home their season opener.

Burke 54, Tech Boston 35 — Junior Deja Bonner (18 points) and senior Amaya Adamson (11 points) led the Bulldogs (1-0) to the season-opening victory.

Lynn English 61, Saugus 42 — Sophomore Kylia Reynoso scored 22 points and dished eight assists to go along with six steals in the win for the Bulldogs.

Wareham 57, Greater New Bedford 37 — Senior Grace Cerrato and junior Amanda Johnson paced the Vikings (1-0) with 14 points apiece.

Winthrop 74, Charlestown 39 — Maura Dorr’s 27-point showing earned the Vikings the victory. Lily Pulsifer added 13 points.

Girls’ hockey

Canton 4, Sandwich 0 — Senior captain Meg Aldrich kicked off the scoring as the Bulldogs won their season opener.

Latin Academy/Fontbonne 9, North Quincy/Quincy 8 — Freshman Christine Chinetti had a hat-trick as the Dragons (1-0) won their season opener.

Ursuline 3, Milton 0 — Junior goaltender Lucy Riordan recorded 23 saves to go with the shutout in an opening night victory for the Bears.

Boys’ swimming

Natick 92, Xaverian 81 — The Redhawks (1-0) boasted three double-winners in sophomore Zachary Bubonovich and senior captains Joseph Holihan and Ben Schmelmer.

Newton North 91, Belmont 85 — Former Globe All-Scholastic John Ryan Byers scored a 275 on his opening dive to lead the Tigers (1-0).

Coed swimming

Archbishop Williams 52, East Boston 33 — Ramy Laridi earned two first-place finishes and broke two school records for the Jets, but it wasn’t enough to topple the Bishops (1-0) led by four first-place finishes from Kevin Pegurri.

Dover-Sherborn 100, Medfield 80 — Ava Yablonski and Jack Green both won two events to lead the Raiders.

