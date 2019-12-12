John Messuri played in an era when Massachusetts high school hockey was littered with future prospects, many of them going on to play for Beanpot schools and even become stars in the NHL.

And yet, so much will be very different.

Anthony Messuri will take the ice Saturday to begin his senior season for Arlington, just as his father and coach, John Messuri , did for the Spy Ponders in the 1980s.

Fast forward to 2019. Anthony Messuri hopes to be on a similar path after committing in the fall to play college hockey at Northeastern.

“We always saw Northeastern play, went to the Beanpot pretty often, but I never really saw the campus, only [Matthews Arena],” said Anthony Messuri, a 5-foot-7 forward. “Once I saw the campus and facilities, I knew that’s where I wanted to go.”

However, as the 2019-20 season gets underway this weekend, Anthony Messuri will be the only MIAA senior with a Division 1 college commitment. It has been a trend for much of the last two decades, in which budding hockey stars leave early for prep school or junior programs, or choose to bypass the local high school altogether.

“I think that every situation is different for every kid,” said John Messuri, who is entering his ninth season as Arlington coach and still is Princeton University’s all-time leading scorer. “We’re lucky to be in town like Arlington, with a traditionally strong program that produced so many great college players.”

Anthony Messuri had two reasons why he didn’t eschew his senior year at Arlington High: he wanted to play for his father, John; and he was hoping to lead the Spy Ponders to the Super 8. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Like many of his colleagues, John Messuri seeks ways to restore Massachusetts boys hockey to its “glory days,” when tournament games regularly filled the Garden and other big venues. He sees getting more regular-season and tournament games in college arenas, and even TD Garden, as a big first step in trying to reverse the exodus of players from public school programs.

Another part is proving it is possible to attract the attention of college coaches and still be able to play high school hockey. Anthony Messuri skated in many of the summer showcase tournaments and also played during the fall for the Cape Cod Whalers, a half-season Midget program.

One promising sign is that Anthony Messuri was one of five juniors on last year’s Globe All-Scholastic team, and all returned for their senior seasons. Middlesex League co-MVP Ryan O’Halloran (forward) is back at Burlington, while Xaverian forward Matty Ryan, Canton forward John Hagan and Wellesley goalie Drew Hubbard also return.

Among more recent players, Hingham’s Jake Higgins (a member of the 2019 Globe Super Team), is committed to Holy Cross. Merrimack senior forward Patrick Kramer (BC High) and freshman goalie James Corcoran (Walpole) showcased their talents in the Super Eight tournament. Andrius Kulbis-Marino helped Lowell Catholic to a state championship and is committed to Sacred Heart. Each of them played MIAA hockey as seniors before going to prep school.

Northeastern commit Anthony Messuri turned down an offer this summer to join a full-season junior program. “My dad, and my family especially, has instilled in me the fact that loyalty is one of the most important attributes you can have as a person,” Anthony said. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The 2017 Arlington team was loaded with seniors who “stayed home” and won a Super Eight championship at TD Garden before heading off to prep school or college hockey.

“That senior class had such a big impact on my decision to stay at Arlington High,” Anthony Messuri said. “I still watch videos of me as a freshman playing with those guys. It was kind of like an incentive to me that I had to stay.”

Whether Anthony Messuri, and his fellow current Spy Ponder seniors, become an example for others down the road remains to be seen. But his message and his motives are clear.

“My dad, and my family especially, has instilled in me the fact that loyalty is one of the most important attributes you can have as a person,” said Anthony, who noted he turned down an opportunity this summer to join a full-season junior program. “I really like having the ‘A’ on my shirt. I’ve really known nothing but high school hockey, having my dad as the coach and being on the bench.

“A lot of kids dream of playing in the NHL. High school hockey was kind of my NHL . . . I’ve always dreamed of playing in Super Eight.”

Ice chips

Lincoln-Sudbury will open its season Saturday when it hosts Concord-Carlisle in the 8th annual Warriors 4 Warriors/Patriots 4 Patriots benefit game at New England Sports Center in Marlborough (5 p.m.).

The games are played in honor of 1st Lt. Scott Milley, a 2005 L-S graduate and former hockey captain who was killed in Afghanistan in November 2010.

“We’re really excited, it really brings the two communities together,” said Lincoln-Sudbury boys’ coach Matt Carlin. “I feel like it grows every year. Last year we had to have had 1600, 1700 (people in attendance). It’s just a great high school hockey atmosphere.”

The boys junior varsity teams face off at 1:30 p.m., followed by the varsity girls (3 p.m.) and varsity boys (5 p.m.)

Games to Watch

Saturday, Melrose at Arlington (at Ed Burns Arena, Arlington, 2 p.m.) — Two of the favorites on their respective sides of the Middlesex League square off in an intriguing opening day battle

Saturday, Canton at Franklin (at Sgt. Pirellli Veterans Arena, Franklin, 6:30 p.m.) — This one doesn’t count in the Hockomock League standings, but there should be no shortage of intensity as the defending Division 2 state champion Bulldogs visit their rivals.

Wednesday, Xaverian at Barnstable (at Kennedy Rink, Hyannis, 7:20 p.m.) — The Hawks, Super Eight semifinalists a year ago, take the road to face a Red Raiders squad that might be one of the more intriguing public teams this season.

Wednesday, Hanover at Marshfield (at Hobomock Arena, Pembroke, 7:30 p.m.) — They’re “neighbors” in their home rink, and next year they will be rivals in the Patriot League, but this one will be an early test between two of the top teams on the South Shore.

Thursday, Framingham at Pope Francis (at Olympia Ice Center, West Springfield, 6:40 p.m.) — An early matchup in “the 413” between two teams that were in the Super Eight tournament last March and have designs on getting back there again.

Jim Clark can be reached at jimclark7@gmail.com.