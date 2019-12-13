“This is Archies’ basketball, and everyone has to watch out for the rest of the year,” said Marcel, who delivered 15 points and seven rebounds.

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Bishops (2-0) got revenge on the Spartans (0-1) in a rematch of last year’s Division 3 state semifinal.

The Archbishop Williams girls’ basketball team turned a halftime deficit into a two-possession lead heading into the final frame, riding the strong play of seniors Jess Knight and Meg Marcel, and junior Ariana Hay to a 54-46 Catholic Central victory at St. Mary’s of Lynn Friday night.

“Ever since the buzzer went off last year, all of us marked this game on our calendar.”

Knight added 15 points. Hay finished with 8 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

“We survived. We were tired. I didn’t know if we had the legs for it,” ABW coach Matt Mahoney said. “The girls were resilient.”

St. Mary’s freshman Yirsy Queliz and junior Maiya Bergdorf posted 14 points apiece.

Bridgewater-Raynham 74, Nauset 53 — Junior guard Kenzie Matulonis (23 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists), Tahlia Tah (21 points), and Shay Bollin (17 points, 11 rebounds) powered the Trojans to the season-opening win.

Foxborough 65, Mansfield 34 — Junior Katelyn Mollica netted 25 points as the Warriors (1-0) rolled.

Franklin 81, Milford 25 — Senior Ali Brigham finished with 24 points for the Panthers (1-0).

Lynn Classical 44, Salem 19 — Senior Amber Crayton led the way for the Rams with 13 points.

Mystic Valley 45, Greater Lawrence 42 — Juniors Daniela D'Alleva (22 points) and Kate Story (21 points) led the way for the Eagles.

Oliver Ames 71, Stoughton 23 — Caroline Pepper tallied 24 points for the Tigers (1-0).

Pembroke 60, Hanover 35 — Haley March had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Titans. Kierstin Dinneen and Deanna Linscott scored their first varsity points in the victory.

Pentucket 52, Lynnfield 34 — Angelina Yacubacci led the way for the Sachems (1-0), who before the game held the banner-raising for their 2018-19 Division 2 state championship.

Reading 41, Winchester 36 — Jackie Malley totaled 23 points for the Rockets (1-0).

Southeastern 42, Bristol Aggie 31 — MaCayla Middleton scored 16 points in the season-opening win for the Hawks.

Tewksbury 47, Haverhill 32 — Balanced scoring from Lexi Polimeno (13 points), Julia Cafferty (11 points) and Kati Polimeno (10 points) helped the Redmen open the season with a win.

Watertown 43, Wakefield 42 — The Raiders (1-0) were propelled by the tandem of Taylor Lambo (21 points, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks) and Ellie Monahan (10 points).

Boys’ basketball

Beaver Country Day 71, Concord Academy 21 — Aaron Cooley’s 15 points and Anthony Morales’ 12 led the way for the Mariners (1-2), who held a 30-point advantage at the end of the first half.

Beverly 58, Swampscott 48 — Senior Duncan Moreland had a game-high 20 points and added eight rebounds for the Panthers (1-0).

Bishop Stang 61, Durfee 54 — Marcus Raposa (24 points) and Collin Johnson (12 points, 14 rebounds, 5 blocks) led the Spartans (1-0).

Brighton 92, CASH 27 — The Bengals had four players score in double figures, led by junior Darrel Handy’s double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds). Junior Jamel Shaheed led the way with 27 points, senior Nate Francois added 23, and senior Jaiyer Pierce Traylor had 14.

Catholic Memorial 74, Everett 67 — Junior Kurtis Henderson dropped 24 points for the Knights (1-0).

Chapel Hill 71, Cambridge Weston 56 — Senior captain Cam Smith scored 28 points for the Chargers (1-1).

Franklin 56, Milford 34 — Chris Edgehill led the way for the Panthers with 23 points.

Gloucester 45, Marblehead 39 — Reigning NEC MVP Marcus Montagnino paced the Fishermen (1-0) with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Hanover 71, Pembroke 64 — Pat Damon totaled 18 points to lead the Indians (1-0).

Hingham 64, Whitman-Hanson 62 — Luke Mashburn poured in 23 of his game-high 28 points in the second half as the Harbormen rallied from a 13-point deficit.

King Philip 86, Sharon 84 — Alex Fritz posted a career-high 36 points and topped it off with the winning basket at the buzzer to help the Warriors (1-0) fend off a furious Eagles comeback.

Latin Academy 76, Green Academy 46 — Mohumud Ali recorded a double-double with 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Dragons (1-0).

Lynn Classical 59, Salem 56 — Senior Brandon Summers and junior Jeff Barbosa each scored 13 points to help the Rams pick up the win on opening night.

Manchester Essex 56, Georgetown 53 — Mason Paccone scored 20 points for the Hornets (1-0).

New Mission 88, Randolph 75 — Senior Eddo Ehikamhen totaled 30 points and 12 rebounds and Juan Salas added 22 points as the Titans (1-0) erased a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Nobles 57, Belmont Hill 56 — Point guard Brendan McNamara hit a layup with two seconds left to give Nobles the win. McNamara finished with 16 points, while Reid Ducharme led the Bulldogs with 21.

North Attleborough 57, Taunton 55 — Junior Edan Kelley’s 3-pointer with six seconds remaining lifted the Red Rocketeers (1-0) to the season opening win. Junior George Ladd led the way for North Attleborough with 14 points.

Norwood 53, Dover-Sherborn 51 — Junior Demauri Daniels hit a 3-pointer with 22.2 seconds remaining to lift the Mustangs (1-0) in Kristen McDonnell’s coaching debut.

Oliver Ames 64, Stoughton 41 — Senior guard Jay Spillane scored 18 points, including 16 in the second half, to propel the visiting Tigers (1-0).

Peabody 52, Danvers 29 — Chioke Onwuogu finished with 14 points and 9 rebounds for the Tanners (1-0).

South Boston 58, Cathedral 52 — Senior guard Kyle Murphy’s double-double (17 points, 10 assists) led the Knights (1-0) to the season-opening win.

South Shore Voc-Tech 58, Sacred Heart 30 — Senior Jerome Overstreet led all scorers with 14 points while adding 11 rebounds for the Vikings (1-0).

St. Mary’s 72, Archbishop Williams 60 — Sammy Batista scored 19 points and Josh Perez scored 17 points over three quarters as the Spartans (1-0) coasted.

Thayer 80, St. Paul’s 60 — The trio of sophomore Marvin Musiime-Kamali (18 points), freshman Jaden Simpkins (16 points) and senior Ryan St. Clair (15 points) sparked the Tigers.

Wakefield 49, Watertown 47 — Junior Brett Okunday’s 14 points on 7-for-7 shooting led the Warriors (1-0). The Raiders (0-1) cut the deficit to two points by hitting a pair of free throws with 34 seconds left, then got a defensive stop that gave them time to put up a potential game-winning 3-pointer that rimmed out.

Westford 55, Acton-Boxborough 41 — The Grey Ghosts (1-0) were led by senior Aryah Purandare, who finished with 15 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Woburn 53, Arlington 38 — Sophomore Joe Gattuso totaled 18 points to lead the Tanners (1-0).

Girls’ hockey

Brooks 11, Brewster Academy 2 — Molly Driscoll had a hat trick and four assists for the Bishops (3-1).

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.