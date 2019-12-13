Well, it was all about basketball in Friday’s season opener at Tri-Valley League rival Dover-Sherborn, as McDonnell’s Mustangs got off to a hot start and held on for a thrilling 53-51 victory over the defending Division 3 state champions.

McDonnell, who led the Braintree girls’ basketball team to seven sectional titles and four Division 1 state titles over the past 10 years, said she wants her first season as the boys’ basketball coach at Norwood to be just about basketball.

DOVER — Kristen McDonnell said she doesn’t want to be a trailblazer.

“Regardless of who I’m coaching, it’s nice to get that first win,” said McDonnell, in her 11th year as a guidance counselor at Norwood High.

“We just wanted to compete tonight. The big thing was to come with energy. Win or lose, I would’ve been proud of their performance.”

The Mustangs (1-0) closed the first quarter on a 23-3 run and held a 36-22 halftime lead. But led by Dover-Sherborn senior Andrew Guillette (game-high 24 points), Dover-Sherborn tied the score, 40-40, late in the third quarter.

With less than a minute left in the fourth quarter, Guillette hit two free throws to give D-S its first lead, 51-49, since the opening minutes, but junior guard Demauri Daniels nailed a clutch 3-pointer to put Norwood ahead, 52-51, with 22.2 seconds to go, and the Mustangs held on.

Norwood basketball coach Kristen McDonnell (center) grimaced after a D-S basket. erin clark for the Globe

“We didn’t have the confidence [to win a game like this] last year,” said Daniels, who scored 7 of his team-high 11 points over the final four minutes.

“[McDonnell] brings in the championship vibes and that’s where we want to be, so we came out with a lot of energy.”

Although McDonnell is one of the only women coaching boys’ basketball in the region, she’s not the first in the TVL. Dover-Sherborn assistant Jenna Galster also switched roles this season after a successful six-year run as head coach at Holliston.

In her first meeting with the team, McDonnell said she discussed the “elephant in the room.”

“Jokingly, I said, ‘This is it, I’m a woman.’ ” McDonnell said. “Then [senior captain] Jaden Ryan said, ‘Well, the Holliston coach [Galster] has been one of the best coaches in the league the last few years, so why would we think any differently about it?’ ”

McDonnell’s players aren’t worried about history, they’re just excited for the opportunity to rally behind one of the most successful basketball minds in the state.

“If you know the game well enough, you can achieve a level of success,” said McDonnell.

“I’m not trying to trail blaze whatsoever, but I am hoping that if young girls are looking, someone can show them that they can be successful if they give it a shot. Hopefully, in time, nobody thinks about it, it just becomes the norm.”

Kristen McDonnell (center) and the Norwood boys’ basketball team were all together after a season-opening victory. erin clark for The Globe

Kristen McDonnell encouraged her players from the sideline. eric clark for The Globe

Kristen McDonnell with her players during halftime. erin clark for The Globe

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com.