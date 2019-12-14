“We did a great job killing that advantage, the game was 3-1 at that point and that sort of took the air out of it,” said Arlington coach John Messuri.

The visitors found an opening in the defense and fired a shot on goal, only to be blocked by forward Brendan Pigott on the penalty kill team. Goalkeeper Nate Brennan (20 saves) did his part between the posts, and the Spy Ponders (1-0) pulled away with a 4-1 victory over the Red Raiders (0-1) in a vaunted Middlesex League matchup.

On the wrong end of a 5-on-3 power play late in the second period, the Arlington boy’s hockey team knew it had a lot of work to do with Melrose seeming destined to claw their way back.

Pigott opened up the scoring with the only goal of the first period, giving the Spy Ponders a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Reed Malatesta and Anthony Messuri, a Northeastern University commit (2021), added to the tally in the second frame, and the penalty kill all but ended it. John Hourican added an insurance goal in the third.

“Both teams are pretty even, we just jumped on two quick ones to force them to chase a bit,” said Messuri. “The scoring was spread across the lines and that’s just what we need.”

Marblehead 7, Danvers 2 — Will Shull had two goals and two assists, and Zack Piersol added two goals and an assist for the Headers (1-0).

Masconomet 4, Gloucester 1 — Seniors Jason Schueler (two goals, assist) and Tucker Hanson (15 saves) led the way for the Chieftains (1-0) in their season opener.

Medway 3, Oliver Ames 2 — Evan Monaghan posted 22 saves in net while Jack McCarthy, Cole Theodore and Alex Infanger chipped in the goals for the Mustangs.

Newton South 3, Bourne 0 — Lucas Maregni earned the shutout for the Lions (1-0), who got goals from Nathan Cohen, Michael DeFranco and Ed Tarmey.

Norwood 6, Ashland 3 — Senior Harry Gover led the scoring for the Mustangs with a hat trick.

Rockland 2, Watertown 2 — For Rockland, Thomas McSweeney made 35 saves while Nick Blonde and Zack Phipp each scored in the season opener.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 5, Mount St. Charles (R.I.) 1 — Sean Clarke scored two goals in the win for the Pioneers (1-0).

Walpole 8, Newton North 0 — Senior Tom Frucci led the way with two goals while freshman Jason Finkelstein scored his first varsity goal in an opening night win for the Rebels.

Wellesley 4, Weymouth 1 — Junior Jackson Claflin provided the spark for the Raiders, scoring twice for the Raiders (1-0) and adding an assist.

Whitman-Hanson 5, Pembroke 3 — Ed Collins had a hat trick and assist, and Chris Stoddard chipped in four assists for the Panthers (1-0-0).

Wilmington 4, Belmont 2 — Senior Joe Hill (two goals, assist) scored the winner in the third period to propel the Wildcats (1-0) to a season opening victory.

Boys’ basketball

Beaver Country Day 64, St. Sebastian’s 42 — Junior Aaron Cooley led the Beavers (2-2) with 19 points while senior Anthony Morales chipped in 15 points.

Billerica 66, Methuen 62 — Ryan Murphy’s 28 points lifted the Indians (1-0) in their season opening win.

Chapel Hill 63, Eagle Hill 49 — In the final game of the Charger Classic Tournament at Chapel Hill, N.C., senior captain Cam Smith dropped 24 points as the Chargers (2-1) came away with the win.

Worcester Academy 81, Kimball Union 76 — Senior Judson Martindale had 28 points for the Hilltoppers (4-2).

Girls’ basketball

Bishop Feehan 54, Quincy 45 — Sophomore Lydia Mordarski paced the Shamrocks (1-0) with 22 points in the win.

St. John Paul II 29, Hull 22 — Junior Skylar Gonsalves had a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds) and three blocks as the Lions (2-0) won a defensive battle.

Worcester Academy 66, Marianapolis 65 — Senior Kyla Jones led all scorers with 25 points to keep the game within reach, and a clutch free throw from senior Adara Groman pushed the Hilltoppers (3-0) ahead in the Blackburn Tournament semifinal.

Girls’ hockey

St. Joseph Prep/Mt.Alvernia 4, Leominster/St. Bernard’s 1 — McKenna Wech had two goals and two assists for the Phoenix in their season opener.

Boston Latin 3, Westford/Littleton 2 — Seniors Emma Kelly, Colleen Goonan, and junior Ally Keough had the goals for the Wolfpack (1-0-0).

Bishop Fenwick/Essex Tech 4, Arlington Catholic 1 — Junior forward Gabby Davern put together a hat trick for the Crusaders (1-0), who opened their season with a decisive win.

Franklin 7, Stoughton 0 — The Panthers (1-0) saw seven goal scorers as they rolled to the season opening win.

Masconomet 1, Peabody 0 — Sage Smith found the back of the net in the second period for the game’s lone goal to lift the Chieftains (1-0).

Nobles 6, Choate 1 — The Bulldogs (5-0) were helped by six goal-scorers, including a first career goal from junior Julia O'Donnell.

Ursuline 5, Bishop Feehan 0 — Bridget Popkin scored two goals to lead the Bears (2-0).

