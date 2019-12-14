In her return to Balboa Park in San Diego, the junior from Northbridge legged out a strong seventh-place finish Saturday morning in 17 minutes, 19.4 seconds on the 3.1-mile course, the finish to an uneven season in which she has coped with illness.

“I have had pretty bad sickness for most of the season. I missed three meets. That really set back my training, but I was just happy to be able to come out here again because I didn’t know if I would be able to.”

Advertisement

Portsmouth Abbey junior Margot Appleton, a Globe All-Scholastic as the Eastern Independent League MVP, was 22nd.

In the boys’ championship, King Philip senior Mike Griffin of Wrentham was 36th.

Griffin twisted his ankle on a hill in the first mile of the course, which slowed him down. The Tennessee commit finished in 16:19.9.

“That didn’t help,” Griffin said. “It did sort itself out after 400 meters of running. I was kind of just hanging out at the back of the pack. At the beginning of the race, I had a good start and then I just got bullied in the dog park area in the back, but I can’t complain. I’m still in San Diego.”

The lead pack in the girls’ race got off to a fast start with Zofia Dudek (Ann Arbor Pioneer HS) winning the race in 16:45, just six seconds away from the course record.

“I was nervous,” said Appleton, who ran the race in 18:07.3. “I knew it would be different because I’m not used to having so many people around me. I tried to use that to my advantage having so fast people around me. The girls pushed me to run my best.”