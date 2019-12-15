Four starters graduated, including two All-Scholastics. The Wamps have a new coach. One of their best players is out for the season. Somehow, Braintree still looks strong.

CONCORD — A lot was learned during Sunday’s five-game BSC/DCL challenge; here are five takeaways from the event held at Concord-Carlisle High School.

The Wamps return just two of their rotation players from last year’s Division 1 state title team. Matt Freeman took over at the helm. They topped Concord-Carlisle, 55-50, to improve to 2-0.

“I couldn’t be happier with the response of the girls,” Freeman said. “I think with so many starters to replace, the historical reputation, folks would expect them to take a step back, and they’re rejecting that narrative.”

Advertisement

Even with losing junior Lily Adams to an ACL tear, Braintree looks as though it’ll be competitive again this season. Senior Shai Dixon and junior Aisling Crowley are the most experienced of the bunch. Senior Jordan Gleason also played well against C-C. Ten different Wamps scored. Division 1 South is always loaded, but Braintree appears better than expected.

“We’re being doubted, and I like the attitude and how everyone’s being supportive,” said Dixon, who had 16 points. “I think we’re going to be really strong. People always doubt us after we’ve lost people, but we always come back stronger than people would think.”

Cambridge the epitome of “3 and D”

Cambridge plays a little differently compared to most teams at this level, and in a 41-31 victory over Newton North saw both the good and bad of its strategies. Cambridge shoots a ton of 3-pointers, and almost exclusively sticks with an aggressive 2-3 zone.

In the first half, Cambridge made just 3 of 17 shots from 3-point range, and fell behind, 19-15. They made 3 of 4 in the third quarter and 6 of 9 in the second half to come back.

Advertisement

“We have a lot of guards right now, we have a lot of bigs out, so you really have to rely on the guards to hit jumpshots,” Cambridge coach Reece Freeman said. “As far as defense goes, we’re just trying to play tough. We don’t really have the bodies to play man all the time.”

Sophomore Sophia Vital (13 points, 9 steals, 5 assists) led the defensive effort. She also hit a critical 3-pointer late, one of three she made from distance, a new tool in her arsenal.

“I’m just trying to get everyone open, trying to create,” Vital said. “You have to anticipate certain passes, and that’s what works for me because I’m quick.”

Basketball may be Sydney Scales’s third sport, but . . .

The Walpole senior and Boston College lacrosse commit is a legitimate force on both ends of the hardwood. Scales also is a dynamic field hockey player.

In a 60-31 win over Newton South, the 5-foot-7-inch guard served as a willing playmaker and more noticeably a dogged defender. She keyed a full-court press, jump switching into passing lanes and finishing well in transition.

“[Basketball] is definitely the first sport that I learned to play,” said Scales, who finished with 17 points and seven rebounds to help the Rebels move to 1-1. “It helps me with other sports, too. It taught me sportsmanship and the fundamentals of all sports.”

Advertisement

Walpole will go as far as Scales takes them.

“She knows how I want it played, and I know how she is most effective,” Walpole coach Dave Wall said. “She has the keys to the car.”

McIntyre still Needham’s key

In a 61-44 win over Westford Academy, Needham senior guard Kiara McIntyre scored 17 of her game-high 24 points in the second half. Needham scored just 2 points in the second quarter and trailed, 22-13, but the All-Scholastic erupted just in time for the Rockets (1-0) to flip the script in the third quarter.

“We were just in our heads, and we needed that one play [to get us going],” McIntyre said. “When we’re on, we’re unstoppable.”

Lincoln-Sudbury making strides

First-year coach Howie Landau, who spent the last five seasons as the varsity assistant at Newton North, has a strong core, led by senior captain Jordan Finn. Freshman starters Katie Rapisarda and Lauren Johnson-Shedd impressed in a 43-32 win against Brookline to make L-S 1-1. The Warriors are looking to get back to the MIAA Tournament after missing out last year.

“Everyone had talked about this freshman class and just how much talent there was in it,” Landau said. “Our leaders have helped them adjust well, and it doesn’t make anyone seem like an upperclassman.”

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.