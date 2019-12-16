Duncan Bubar, Newton North – The 6-foot-5-inch junior forward is likely to make an immediate impact as a throwback low-post player with great footwork.

Sammy Baptiste, St. Mary’s – While his incredible quickness keeps defenders on their heels, Baptiste is more than capable of pulling up for triples to burn the defense.

Shamar Browder, TechBoston – “The Blur” (23 ppg) sped past foes last season, helping the Bears to their second straight state title. Now he’ll lead another extremely talented, but young squad.

Shea Doherty, Acton-Boxborough – Scary thought: The 6-7 junior forward (14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game last season) could add even more to his arsenal this season.

Tony Felder, Malden Catholic – The 5-8 sophomore point can impact the game at both ends of the court with his lethal quickness.

Kurtis Henderson, Catholic Memorial – Arguably the most gifted scorer in the MIAA, the 5-9 junior from Brockton returns after averaging 24.2 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.3 rebounds during his sophomore season.

Preston Jackson-Stephens, Belmont – The defending D2 North champions return a pair of talented juniors in Tim Minicozzi and Jackson-Stephens, a lefty slasher who can do a bit of everything.

Matt Maguire, Abington – The Green Wave must move on without transcendent guard Bryson Andrews, but they have Maguire, a versatile 6-2 forward, to lead a solid core of returning players.

Marcus Montagnino, Gloucester - The reigning Northeastern Conference MVP returns to punish opponents down low. The 6-4 forward opened his senior campaign with 22 points and 12 rebounds in a win at Marblehead.

Duncan Moreland, Beverly – The New Hampshire football commit will take the hardwood for one more season, and along with fellow first-team NEC all-star Jack Crowley, looks to dominate in the paint for Beverly.

Jack Poirier, Scituate – The son of Sailor coach Matt Poirier is one of the state’s best shooters; last season he averaged 21.2 points per game and set a school record with 11 threes in a single game.

Ben Rice, Whitman-Hanson – A 6-7 forward with strength and agility, Rice has reportedly added to his game during the offseason.

Marcus Rivera, Central Catholic – Watch out for the Raiders dynamic freshman wing, who is already 6-1, 190 pounds and likely ready to jump into the starting lineup in his first varsity action.

Jarnel Snow-Guzman, Lynn English – The Bulldogs are re-tooled and re-loaded after their first state championship since 1939. Snow-Guzman and Jack Rodriguez will lead the backcourt with 6-7 junior Ademide Badmus transferring in to add some bulk in the paint.

Alfie Tsang, Mystic Valley – In a benchmark year for Mystic Valley’s young program, Tsang, a 5-11 senior guard, provided one of the highlights with a school-record 40 points in an 80-48 win over Greater Lawrence in January.

