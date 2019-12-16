With the win, the Wolverines improved to 2-0 on the season.

The sophomore corralled a feed from the face-off and fired a shot into the left corner of the net with 2.9 seconds left, giving visiting Westwood a thrilling 2-1 win over host Barnstable on Monday night.

With the score knotted, 1-1, and just eight seconds remaining in regulation, Westwood defenseman Meghan McDonough moved up into the offensive zone for the ensuing faceoff and promptly delivered a signature early season moment for the Wolverines girls’ hockey team.

‘‘It was an incredible back-and-forth game,’’ said Westwood coach Ed Amico. ‘‘It felt like a playoff game even though it’s only Game 2 [of the season].’’

Advertisement

Sophomore Ainsley Campbell put the Wolverines ahead, 1-0, but Barnstable tied it, 1-1, with eight minutes left.

With time winding down, McDonough found herself in the right place at the right time for the winner.

‘‘On the ice it was crazy, on the bench it was crazy, and in the locker room it was crazy,’’ Amico said. ‘‘It was a great win.’’

Arlington 4, Duxbury 2 — Freshman Maddie Krepelka netted a hat trick in her varsity debut and sophomore goalie Elise Rodd made 25 saves for the host Spy Ponders (1-0).

Belmont 5, Medford 1 — Emma O’Donovan and Lily Duffy each scored twice for the host Marauders.

Boys’ basketball

East Boston 52, CASH 37 — Junior Nick Festa led the way for the Jets (1-0) with 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Peabody 61, Gloucester 46 — Senior guard Joangel Lugo scored 19 points and added five steals to propel the Tanners (2-0) to victory.

Salem 72, Saugus 58 — Senior Christian Correia scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the loss for the Sachems.

Girls’ basketball

Latin Academy 53, Boston Latin 43 — Senior Fiona Mannion scored 28 points and junior Jordan Bellot added 13 points to lead the host Dragons (1-1).

Advertisement

Norwell 54, Silver Lake 36 — Senior Nina Elio led all scorers with 21 points while fellow senior Kristi Vierra added 17 to lift the Clippers (1-0) in their season opener.

St. Mary’s 83, Austin Prep 40 — Jannise Avelino (10 points, 11 rebounds) recorded a double-double for the Spartans (2-1) while Maiya Bergdorf poured in 18 points.

Stoughton 43, Milton 40 — Seniors Shyanne Trinh (16 points) and Aliyah Wright (15 points) led the Black Knights to the season opening victory.

Boys’ hockey

Cambridge 4, Wellesley 0 — Junior Lukas Foley-Fiore posted a 28-save shutout to help the Falcons (1-0-1) down the Raiders (1-1-0).

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.