Fenway, South Boston, Snowden, Boston Green Academy, and Community Academy of Science and Health (CASH) will compete in the West division.

The top two teams in each division will qualify for the City League League tourney in February, with matchups and seedings to be determined at a later date.

The Boston City League received another overhaul in terms of alignment this year, with the North and South divisions hosting most of the larger programs while the West division takes on most of the smaller, Division 4 schools.

In the North, two-time defending state champion TechBoston leads the way with several key pieces from their title run, including leading scorer Shamar Browder, sharpshooter Alan Nunez, and senior forward Keyshawn Barnes. Head coach Johnny Williams expects sophomore Chris “Tre” Norman to step up as a hybrid center, while Youssouf Mboukoh is a potential breakout candidate. TechBoston also welcomes in two key transfers from rival New Mission in Jaquan Stroud and Dakhari Brown.

The Bears’ chief competition in the North should be Latin Academy, which graduated just one senior and returns 10 players. Conference all-star Mason Lawson will run the point and work with shooting guard Abdulahi Aden, a tandem with chemistry honed from their time spent on the same AAU team.

“[Lawson and Aden] both worked on their weaknesses over the summer and are looking good so far,” said Latin Academy coach Daniel Bunker.

“All the guys have been playing a lot together in the offseason, and everybody gained experience last year, which is huge. We learned a lot from losses. I’m optimistic.”

There is also optimism at East Boston, where former two-time BCL champion and former Globe Scholar-Athlete honoree Tyrone Figueroa takes over as head coach of his alma mater.

Also a member of East Boston’s last Super Bowl team in 2004, Figueroa is joined on the bench by fellow alums Greg Tavares (’99), Lavell Bruton (’04), and Kevin Sinatra (’14). While Eastie returns just two rotational players, Figueroa hopes to change the culture and bring the Jets back to prominence.

“For me, it’s a dream come true,” said Figueroa. “When I attended East Boston we were legitimate contenders in every sport. Over the past couple years it’s been on the decline. I’m hoping to instill some of the qualities I received as an athlete in the current team to hopefully bring it back to what it used to be.”

O’Bryant and Madison Park fill out the rest of the North.

The South division is more wide open with New Mission, Burke, and Boston English leading the pack while Charlestown and Brighton look to bounce back from disappointing seasons.

Despite graduating frontcourt leaders Sequan Dare and Tyrese Marshall, New Mission is looking talented once again. The Titans opened with an 88-75 win at Randolph thanks to 30 points and 12 rebounds from senior Eddo Ehikamhen. Juan Salas and Jaheed Allen-Paisley return to lead the backcourt, and several freshmen look to make their mark at the varsity level after contributing to a dominant middle school championship run last year.

Burke will look to replace program-changing guards Levar Williams and Devante Jamison by committee. Junior point guard Josh Roseboro and 6-foot-4 wing Ethan Daleba are two candidates to fill the void after transferring in from charter schools. Daleba, the younger brother of Cathedral star Mackenzie Daleba, is one of several athletes rounding out the Bulldogs roster. Pedro St. Fleur and Juwan Dawes also stand 6-foot-4 with the ability to bang in the paint.

“This is the deepest team I’ve had,” said Burke coach Sean Ryan. “That being said, I think it’s going to be by committee. I don’t have a guy to get 20 points every game. I think Roseboro can be as good as [Devante] Jamison, but there will be a little learning curve.”

English is also on the rise with 5-foot-10 sophomore guard Mekhi Dedrick leading the backcourt and football standout Hakeem Olaguan anchoring the froncourt as a three-year starter. In just his second year of high school basketball, high-flyer Jaraiel Wiggins should continue to impress with his ability to play above the rim.

Look for Brighton’s Nate Francois and Charlestown’s Daury Deleon to potentially break out for their respective teams.

But until another program proves otherwise, the road to the City League title and state title goes through Dorchester and TechBoston.

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com.