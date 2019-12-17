“We came out with a different focus tonight,” said Cambridge coach Lance Dottin.

After failing to win a conference title last year for the first time since joining the DCL in 2014, the Falcons continued their hot start on Tuesday night at Boston Latin with a 70-23 thrashing of the reigning DCL Small champions.

Let the rest of the Dual County League take notice — the Cambridge boys’ basketball team looks poised to return to its dominant form.

“Boston Latin has been a challenge for us, so we did want to come out here and make a statement in terms of competing on each and every possession.”

Senior wings Leon Williams (20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals) and Solomon Hearn (10 points, 7 rebounds) set the tone early while pacing the Falcons (2-0) to a 23-1 lead through nine minutes of play.

Then 6-foot-5-inch center Khai Smith (17 points, 12 rebounds) came off the bench and controlled the paint on both ends to help Cambridge open a 42-8 halftime lead.

Playing without junior point guard Ryan Donahue (appendectomy), the Wolfpack (1-1) simply had no answers for the early barrage.

According to Dottin, the Falcons will continue to bring Smith off the bench in order to open with a quicker starting lineup that could potentially blitz more teams with hot starts.

“It makes us a little smaller, which makes us quicker and faster and allows to get out in transition and attack,” said Dottin.

With the game in hand, Falcons sophomore Clevens Jean scored his first varsity points and senior Ben Pimlott (who was born without a fully formed right arm) provided a few assists before swishing home a 3-pointer to put the final bow on a great night for the historic program.

“We still feel like we have a long way to go,” said Dottin. “It’s early in the season and there’s a lot of good teams out there. We’re trying to instill [pride in the program] and the system in [the new players].”

“Whoever is on the floor, we want them to represent Cambridge in the best way.”

Bishop Connolly 75, Bishop Stang 67 — Junior guard Matt Myron scored a game-high 30 points for the Cougars (1-0).

Brighton 56, Somerville 47 — Senior guard Nate Francois totaled 19 points and six rebounds for the visiting Bengals (2-0).

Cathedral 66, Archbishop Williams 62 — Senior forward Malik Brooms led the way for the Panthers (1-1) with 23 points and 15 rebounds.

Charlestown 77 , Boston English 72 — Senior forward Dabrayl Gardner scored 15 points to go with five rebounds and eight assists for the Townies (1-0).

Cohasset 79, Atlantis Charter 37 — Junior captain Jimmy Grech scored 21 points for the Skippers (1-0).

Dighton-Rehoboth 46, Bourne 39 — Senior guard Shane Mello paced the Falcons (1-0) with 19 points.

Hingham 77, North Quincy 65 — Steven White paced the Harbormen (2-0) with 19 points.

Latin Academy 69, Madison Park 38 — Juniors Abdulahi Aden (19 points) and Mohumad Ali (17 points) led the Wolfpack (2-0).

Norwell 77, Roxbury Charter 68 — Senior guard Nick Fantom scored a career-high 39 points in a win over Roxbury Charter, giving him 1,000 points in his career.

Scituate 59, Plymouth North 38 — Senior Jack Poirier led the Sailors (1-0) with 17 points.

Silver Lake 61, Pembroke 58 — Ben Loftrom scored 7 of his 25 points points in overtime to lift the Lakers (1-0).

Girls’ basketball

Burke 59, CASH 56 — Senior Amaya Adamson tallied 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 blocks to lead the Bulldogs (2-0).

Mashpee 53, Bourne 40 — Kalajia Moore scored a career-high 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a win for the Falcons.

St. John Paul II 31, Falmouth Academy 18 — Senior Cait Mehl led the Lions (3-0) in scoring with 9 points thanks to 3-for-3 shooting from beyond the arc.

Whitman-Hanson 51, Quincy 36 — Seniors Olivia Martin and Brittany Gacicia scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, in the win for the Panthers (1-1).

Boys’ hockey

Groton 6, Phillips Andover 4 — Senior Luke Beckstein had two goals for the Zebras (2-1) in the win.

