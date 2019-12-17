Issy Brissette, Winchester — The senior will lead a Sachem defense that will be essential after the departure of four scoring cogs to graduation, prep schools, and club.

Frankie Frelick, Austin Prep — With AP offensive star Sam Taber off to Cushing, Frelick’s role on the blue line will be more important than ever. The Duke softball commit had seven goals and 12 assists last season.

Kaia Hollingsworth, Methuen/Tewksbury —In an epic Division 1 state final, she registered a monster 35-save performance to power the Red Rangers. The senior had a .947 save percentage with five shutouts last year.