Issy Brissette, Winchester — The senior will lead a Sachem defense that will be essential after the departure of four scoring cogs to graduation, prep schools, and club.
Frankie Frelick, Austin Prep — With AP offensive star Sam Taber off to Cushing, Frelick’s role on the blue line will be more important than ever. The Duke softball commit had seven goals and 12 assists last season.
Kaia Hollingsworth, Methuen/Tewksbury —In an epic Division 1 state final, she registered a monster 35-save performance to power the Red Rangers. The senior had a .947 save percentage with five shutouts last year.
Advertisement
Abby Holland, Braintree — On a young Braintree team, the junior captain netted 29 goals and 14 assists in earning Bay State Conference All-Star honors last winter.
Ellen Linso, Boston Latin — The reigning Dual County League MVP posted a .963 save percentage with 10 shutouts last season as a sophomore.
Sammie Mirasolo, Peabody — One of three seniors on the Tanners, the returning All-Scholastic is coming off a team-high 23-goal, 12-assist campaign. She has a program-record 98 career points.
LuLu Rourke, Wellesley — As a freshman, she finished with 14 goals and 15 assists as the Raiders repeated as Division 2 state champion. The returning Globe All-Scholastic has versatility to play defense and forward.
Jenna Ciccotelli
Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com.