“She’s a player that maybe not all the games you notice her, but she does all the dirty work,” said B-R sophomore standout Shay Bollin . “She’s always getting into girls, boxing out, telling everyone where to be.

Matulonis executed perfectly, dropping a crisp bounce bass for a deep 3-pointer early in the first quarter of host Bridgewater-Raynham’s 48-32 nonleague girls’ basketball win over Braintree on Friday night.

Kenzie Matulonis took one methodical dribble toward the basket, but was not intent on scoring. She was focused on teammate Tahlia Tah, maneuvering her way to her favorite spot on the right wing.

“She’s an awesome point guard, a safe haven, basically.”

And against the two-time defending Division 1 state champion Wamps, with Bollin in first-half foul trouble, Matulonis (9 points, 6 assists, 5 steals) delivered for the No. 3 Trojans (2-0).

Bridgewater-Raynham’s Tahlia Tah (34) rises for a jumper over Braintree’s Alexis Dixon. Mathew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“Kenzie is just one of those kids that you love to coach,” B-R coach Cheryl Seavey said. “Her intensity that she brings every day, on the defensive end, you never have to encourage her to play hard. She really is a luxury to have.”

Her dogged on-ball defense helped limit the Wamps to just one first-half field goal. “That’s my favorite thing,” Matulonis said of defense.

Her passing created scoring opportunities and her own ability garnered her buckets. Matulonis collected 7 points, 5 steals, and 4 assists to help B-R build a 25-12 halftime advantage.

Her job in the first half?

“Slowing it down, we lost a shooter [Bollin] . . . Attack the basket,” Matulonis said. “We had a lead going on, so it was more calming.”

The junior guard is the lesser known of the Trojans’ dynamic duo. Bollin, a 6-foot-3 forward, is ranked as one of the top players in her class nationally. The 5-foot-6 Matulonis is still a mid-major Division 1 talent. She may not garner the same attention as her running mate, but Matulonis is paramount to B-R’s success.

Braintree’s Hailey Sherrick (right) gets the inside track on Bridgewater-Raynham’s Fiona Kelly in this battle for the ball. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“She’s been my point guard since fifth grade,” Bollin said. “I trust her with the ball. I trust her basically with my life and I wouldn’t trust anyone else with our team.”

The second half was largely played with the Trojans leading the No. 12 Wamps (3-1). When Bollin (15 points) returned to start the second half, the Trojans quickly made it a 20-point game.

Matulonis nearly dropped a triple-double in B-R’s season-opening win over Nauset last Friday with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists. Along with Bollin and Tah (12 points against Braintree), the Trojans have a formidable trio, and made a statement.

“Any time you can come away with a win against Braintree, it’s a well-deserved and hard-fought game,” Seavey said. “I think they compliment each other, then add Tahlia, who brings her own intensity. This team, it’s truly a pleasure to coach them.”

Bridgewater-Raynham’s Jordan Striggles splits Braintree’s Kate Silvia (10) and Alexis Dixon (23) to get her shot off. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Abington 51, Mashpee 41 — The Green Wave (2-1) were led by seniors Lauren Keleher (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Meg McCadden (19 rebounds) along with junior Gracie O'Connell (15 points).

Archbishop Williams 63, Bishop Feehan 58 — Seniors Jess Knight (22 points) and Meg Marcel (12 points) helped the eighth-ranked Bishops (3-1) pull out the 5-point win.

Belmont 61, Winchester 41 — Sophomore Nina Minicozzi led the Marauders (2-1) with 14 points while junior Kiki Christofori chipped in 10 points.

Cambridge 45, Lincoln-Sudbury 32 — Junior guard Kizziah Ruff led the Falcons (3-0) with 27 points.

Cathedral 68, Cardinal Spellman 26 — Senior Mackenzie Daleba (21 points, 13 rebounds, 4 steals) scored her 1,000th point in the win for the fourth-ranked Panthers (2-0).

Dighton-Rehoboth 56, Fairhaven 23 — Junior Emily D'Ambrosio led all scorers with 16 points, helping the Falcons (1-1) to victory.

Dracut 69, Lawrence 60 — Freshman point guard Ashlee Talbot (24 points) guided the Middies (1-1) to their first win of the year.

Fenway 54, Latin Academy 41 — In a rematch of last year’s City final, Janyah Gulley collected 16 points and 13 rebounds and Kayana Armbrister added 14 and 11 for Fenway (2-0). Fiona Mannion placed LA with 25 points and 8 boards.

Franklin 61, Canton 34 — The top-ranked Panthers (3-0) cruised to their third straight win behind solid performances from sophomore forward Olivia Quinn (22 points) and senior Ali Brigham (16 points).

Hopkinton 48, Ashland 30 — Sophomore forward Lexy Trendel had a double-double for the Hillers (2-0) with 17 points and 18 rebounds.

Madison Park 37, Snowden 34 — Junior forward Tanaysha Coleman scored 18 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and dished out seven assists to carry the Cardinals (1-2).

Malden Catholic 35, Saint Joseph Prep 34 — Sophomore Kayla Jackson scored on a put-back with 20 seconds left to lift the Lancers (1-1) their first win as a varsity program. Sophomore Lily Mineo led Malden Catholic in scoring with 12 points.

Mansfield 52, Sharon 50 — With the score tied at 50, Becca Hottleman finished off a coast-to-coast drive, hitting a runner in the lane with 4.5 seconds left to lift the Hornets (1-2).

Matignon 71, Lowell Catholic 40 — The Warriors opened their season with a win behind 17 points from sophomore Olivia Found and 15 points from senior captain Emma Found.

Melrose 44, Watertown 39 — Senior Mary Kate Mahoney (14 points) converted three 3-pointers, helping lead the Red Raiders (2-1).

Middleborough 47, Rockland 45 — Junior Katie Benson led the Sachems (2-0) with 11 points.

Needham 50, Milton 32 — Junior forward Caroline Klemm scored 16 points, collected eight rebounds and dished out four assists for the Rockets.

Quincy 47, Scituate 37 — Senior captain Ally McMorrow led the Presidents (1-2) in scoring with 24 points.

Somerset Berkley 56, Wareham 44 — Jessica Salamone paced the Raiders (3-0) with 17 points.

St. John Paul II 33, Cape Cod Academy 13 — Junior Skylar Gonsalves produced 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Lions (4-0).

St. Mary’s 74, South Hadley 35 — The Spartans (3-1) rolled to their third straight win, riding double-figure nights from freshman Yirsy Queliz (13 points), senior Olivia Matela (11 points), and junior Maiya Bergdorf (10 points) in the first round of the Hoosac Valley Christmas Tournament. Nicolette D'Itria snared seven of her team’s 23 steals. In a rematch of the 2019 Division 3 state final, St. Mary’s will take on Hoosac Saturday night at 6 in the final.

Wayland 60, Waltham 58 — Emma Kiernan (17 points, 9 rebounds), Saniyyah Philips (10 points), and Sammy Johnson (10 points) powered the Warriors (2-0) to the Dual County League win.

Boys’ basketball

BC High 75, Newburyport 45 — Sophomore guard Mike Loughnane poured in 33 points to lead the Eagles (2-0) to the win.

Billerica 64, Dracut 55 — Senior Ryan Murphy was responsible for over half of the Indians’ points as his 37-point effort lifted Billerica (3-0).

Boston English 91, Snowden 70 — Sophomore guard Mekhi Dedrick poured in an eye-popping 54 points for the Eagles.

Cardinal Spellman 74, Cathedral 53 — Senior forward Craig Saria scored 36 points for the Cardinals.

Cohasset 72, Carver 62 — Junior captain Liam Cunnie scored 26 points to propel the Skippers.

Dover-Sherborn 54, Millis 51 — With the score tied at 51 and four seconds left in the game, junior point guard Evan Skeary drove to the basket, drew an extra defender, and kicked the ball to freshman Luke Rinaldi, who drilled a 3-pointer to give the Raiders (1-4).

Franklin 66, Canton 39 — Seniors Chris Edgehill and Steven Karayan each both scored 13 points in the win for the Panthers (3-0).

Hingham 70, Duxbury 48 — Junior Cam Reagan led the host Dragons with 13 points in the loss.

Lowell Catholic 94, Matignon 45 — Junior forward Keenan Rudy-Phol scored 30 points and added eight rebounds for the Crusaders.

Medfield 62, Westwood 55 — Senior Rabi Armany dropped in 25 points in the win for the Warriors (1-2).

Needham 57, Milton 42 — Senior captain Will Dorion led the 19th-ranked Rockets (1-0) with 23 points. Junior point guard Tim Reidy added 14 points.

OBryant 53, Fenway 50 — Senior Joshua Okafor scored 18 points, tallied 14 rebounds and blocked three shots for the Tigers in the City League win. Junior guard Manny Mendes added 16 points and five assists.

Oliver Ames 59, North Attleborough 49 — Junior Amari Brown helped keep the Tigers (3-0) undefeated with his 19-point effort.

Pembroke 58, Plymouth South 51 — Will Higgins (17 points) led the Titans (1-2) to their first victory.

Rockland 84, Middleborough 45 — Juniors Hunter Wardwell (18 points) and Derek Williams (16 points) both hit double figures for the Bulldogs (1-0) and senior Dante Vasquez chipped in with 15.

Scituate 70, Quincy 49 — Senior captain Jack Poirier poured in 19 points while senior Sean Hart added 14 to help the Sailors (3-0) defeat the Presidents (0-3).

St. Mary’s 75, St. John’s Prep 64 — Senior guard Josh Perez poured in a career-high 30 points to spur the host Spartans (4-0) to the nonleague win over Prep.

Westford 53, Newton South 51 — Jake Barisano (15 points, six rebounds), Aryah Purandare (14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals), and Josh Rosenstein (13 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals) stepped up for the Grey Ghosts (2-1) as they held off the Lions in overtime.

Whitman-Hanson 69, Plymouth North 58 — Stevie Kelly (16 points, 10 assists) and Nate Amado (13 points, 12 rebounds) notched double-doubles in the win for the Panthers (2-1).

Boys’ hockey

Cambridge 5, Newton South 2 — Luc Denney had two goals and three assists to lead the Falcons (3-0-1) to the Merrimack Valley/Dual County 3 victory.

Boys’ indoor track

Hingham 60, Plymouth North 40 — Sophomore Matt Hall won the 1,000-meters, sophomore Avery Warshaw won the high jump, junior Brian Fennelly placed first in the hurdles, and senior Evan Lamlein won the two-mile for the Harbormen (1-0).

