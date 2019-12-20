Ian Darling, Masconomet — The younger brother of four-time Division 2 state champion Jack Darling, Ian is looking to carve out his own legacy after winning a Division 2 North title at 106 pounds as a freshman last season. He lost to Burlington’s Zack Soda in the Divisiom 2 state finals, but finished strong with a fifth-place finish at All-States

Calvin Dalton, Salem — The senior defeated Cam Soda, 3-1, last season for the Division 2 state title at 113 pounds, but lost to Hunter Adrian in the All-State finals.

Hunter Adrian, Melrose — The two-time New England champion committed to Brown University before the season started, and he’s won 112 consecutive matches dating to the 2017-18 season. Now wrestling at 120 pounds — up from 113 — and with a career record of 161-5, he’ll try to become only the second three-time New England champion in state history. Franklin’s Paul Davis was the first to accomplish the feat (1990-92).

Brian Garry, Holliston — The senior was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Division 3 state tournament last season after winning the 126-pound title.

Mike Glynn, Central Catholic — Glynn, a senior, placed second at the Division 2 North, Division 2 state, and All-State tournaments at 120 pounds last season, losing to Max Leete of Danvers in all three finals. He placed third at New Englands.

Sean Herbert, Melrose — Herbert and Adrian provide a dominant one-two punch for Melrose, which should be potent in the postseason. Herbert won Division 3 North and state titles at 152 pounds as a junior last season.

Evan Kinney, Chelmsford — Kinney, a junior, won Division 1 North and state titles at 106 pounds last season before losing to eventual New England runner-up Tyler Knox of Pentucket in the All-State final. Kinney placed fourth at New Englands.

Max Leete, Danver — Still just a junior, Leete won Division 2 North, state, and All-State titles at 120 pounds last season before losing in the New England final. He has more than 150 victories with two seasons remaining in his quest to break the state record of 242.

Donald Ryan, BC High — Ryan, a senior, placed fifth at Division 1 states last season, but defeated Brian Garry in the first round of All-States en route to a second-place finish at 126 pounds. He won the 132-pound title at the Devin Ness Memorial Tournament at Oliver Ames last Saturday.

Steven Wise, Haverhill — Wise flew under the radar during Haverhill’s Division 1 North championship run last season, but the senior 152-pounder has more than 120 wins, and a 6-4 win over Springfield Central’s Mahari Miller — the third-place finisher at 138 pounds at Division 1 states last season — in the Ashland Early Bird Invitational final last weekend is a statement win.

