In a flash, Fenway commanded its largest lead of the night, 38-30, on the way to a 54-41 victory.

It started with her teammate Omariah Ashley at the line after a tough finish through contact. Ashley missed the free throw. But Armbrister was right there with the offensive rebound and put-back. On the next possession, Armbrister came up with a steal, drove to the rim on the break, and dished the ball off for an easy score.

Kayana Armbrister showed flashes of brilliance in the first three quarters of Friday night’s Boston City League game against visiting Latin Academy. But it was midway through the fourth quarter of a one-possession game that the Fenway sophomore took over.

“I would say out of the 32 minutes, [Latin Academy] was at our level for about 26 minutes out there, they’re a good team,” said Fenway coach John Rice. “It’s a really good win for us.”

It makes sense why the reigning Boston City League champions (2-0) felt good about the victory.

The Panthers face the challenge of replacing four starters from last season’s squad — a daunting task for any program. That means a heavy burden on the shoulders of younger players like Armbrister, who answered the call with 14 points, 11 boards and a trio of steals.

“I’m making sure that me and my team have a good relationship,” Armbrister said. “We know how to work with each other.”

Once one of the younger talents on a deep Fenway team, Janyah Gulley now finds herself in a leadership role both on and off the court as a senior. She’s made two-way performances like the one on Friday (16 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 blocks) look easy, but there’s more to a win than the box score.

“[The win] took a lot of communication, without that [Latin Academy] was going to keep scoring on offense,” said Gulley, addressing Fenway’s slim 30-28 lead entering the fourth quarter. “Once we communicated and rotated the way we were supposed to, they slowed down.”

Latin Academy (1-2) was able to break Fenway’s press on a few occasions early on, forcing the visiting Panthers to drop back into more halfcourt sets. Despite not scoring in the first quarter, senior forward Fiona Mannion finished with a game-high 26 points to go with eight rebounds to lead the Dragons.

