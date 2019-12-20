Veteran backcourt seniors Nate Siow and Carlos Nunez each scored 17 points as Lowell went on a late 8-0 run to edge a young but talented Central team.

After racing past Lawrence in the season opener on Wednesday, the third-ranked Red Raiders followed up with a hard-fought 64-57 win over fifth-ranked Central Catholic on Friday night at Memorial Gymnasium.

LAWRENCE — Just two games into the young season, the Lowell boys’ basketball team already has a pair of signature victories on its resume against two of the best in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

“This is the team we lost to in the D1 North semis last season so ever since that game we wanted to beat them,” Siow said. “Two tough teams, that’s a good way to start. It means a lot.”

Central held a 52-51 lead with four minutes remaining, but Siow found an open Ritchie Etienne for a 3-pointer that gave the Red Raiders the lead for good. Nunez followed with a driving layup and Siow connected on a pair of free throws to extend the lead.

Siow scored 11 first-quarter points, helping Lowell enter halftime with a 33-29 advantage. Central responded, beginning the second frame with an 8-0 run, and the two teams went back-and-forth from there.

Sophomore guard Xavier McKenzie poured in 25 points for the Raiders (0-1) and promising freshman wing Marcus Rivera had 10 points and 7 rebounds in his first varsity game.

But in the end, it was the veteran experience that helped Lowell come away with the victory. Senior Tyson Jones-Armstead scored 8 points and was a defensive anchor in the paint while Etienne finished with 10 points and connected on big shots down the stretch, flanking the dynamic duo of Siow and Nunez.

“Between Nate and Carlos you can’t really replace that kind of experience,” Lowell coach Bob Michalczyk said. “We’ve got a bunch of seniors and it’s good to have a challenge right off the bat.”

Matt Doherty can be reached at matthew.doherty@globe.com.