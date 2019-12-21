“If it wasn’t for that little miscommunication there on that breakaway, it was a good game,” said Austin Prep coach Bill Pappas.

After intercepting a breakout pass just more than a minute into the third period, Hawks forward Max Lockwood skated toward the Cougars net. As the possession flipped quickly, no defenders were back to stop Lockwood, who buried a shot into the back left corner of the net.

CANTON — An errant pass through the middle of the defensive zone proved to be the difference between an Austin Prep upset victory and a tie with No. 4 Xaverian in boys’ hockey.

Lockwood swung around the cage on a knee and grabbed the ice in what became the game’s final celebration as Xaverian (1-0-1) and Austin Prep (0-1-1) battled to a 2-2 tie at the Canton Ice House on Saturday evening. Xaverian’s goaltender Kevin McGrath tallied 27 saves while Austin Prep’s first-year starter Andrew MacDonald stopped 28 shots, including several 1-on-0 opportunities, to keep the game knotted.

The meeting was the first between the teams since last year’s 6-2 Xaverian win in the losers’ bracket of the Super 8. Both teams have lost a significant number of contributors from last year — 14 for Xaverian and six for Austin Prep — and inexperience plagued both sides.

Xaverian started too flat, coach Dave Spinale noted postgame, and Austin Prep took advantage. Less than three minutes into the game, Cullen Emery, an eighth-grader playing in his first varsity game, scooped the puck from the Xaverian corner. With little contest from the defenders he split between, Emery waltzed to the front of the Xaverian net and backhanded a goal into the top corner of the net.

“I wish we had been a little quicker and had a little more tempo,” said Spinale. “I don’t think we were consistent.”

Midway through the first period, the Cougars’ hot start unraveled. One penalty followed another and the Hawks danced around the Cougars zone on a 5-on-3 power play, waiting for a shot. Eventually, the puck floated back to forward Jack Silva. The sophomore stepped down and fired a shot just beneath the cross bar, tying the score at one.

While the teams exchanged goals once more, inconsistencies spawned from inexperience prevented either side from taking a final lead.

Austin Prep’s Nick Nardone hugs teammate Cullen Emery after he scored a first-period goal against Xaverian. debee tlumacki for the globe

BC High 4, Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) 3 — Colin Norton had two goals and an assist as the Eagles (2-0-0) won a matchup of defending state champions at Matthews Arena.

Canton 3, Masconomet 1 — Chris Lavoie scored twice for the Bulldogs (2-0-1), who extended their unbeaten streak to 29 games.

Dennis-Yarmouth 1, Nauset 0 — Mason Sheehan earned his first career shutout for the Dolphins (2-1-0), who got their lone goal on the power play from Tommy Julian.

Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk 5, Wareham/Carver 4 — Noah Bastis and Devin Dailey each scored twice to help the Falcons (1-2-0) to the comeback victory in the South Coast Conference.

Duxbury 3, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Steve Pisani had 30 saves to notch the shutout for the Dragons (2-0-0), who got goals from Drake Hadley, T.J. Jones, and Ben Cheney in the Patriot League victory.

Framingham 2, Wellesley 0 — Goals from Hunter Balducci and Thomas Duane propelled the No. 6 Flyers (4-0-0) in the Bay State Carey.

Marblehead 3, Amesbury 2 — Will Shull’s second goal of the game midway through the third period was the difference for the Headers (2-0-0).

Needham 5, Milton 1 — Cole Nawrocki had two goals and an assist, and Oliver Lamadieu made 30 saves to spark the Rockets (1-1-1) to the Bay State Herget victory.

Norwood 4, Nantucket 3 — Senior captain Anthony Marchant led the Mustangs (2-0-1) with two goals and an assist.

Pembroke 5, Plymouth South 5 — Anthony Birolini’s goal with seven seconds left gave Pembroke (0-2-1) the tie in a Patriot League game.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 9, Lowell Catholic 1 — Brendan Doherty and Matthew Myers each had a hat trick as the Pioneers (2-1-0) rolled.

St. Mary’s 3, Arlington Catholic 2 — Brady Bullock scored twice, including the game-winner in the third period to give the Spartans (2-0-0) the Catholic Central League victory.

Westford 3, Newburyport 1 — Jason Bunyon had the winning goal for the Grey Ghosts in their season opener. Ryan McCarthy and C.J. Pacifico also scored, and C.J. Guglielmo had 13 saves.

Wilmington 2, Winchester 1 — Jared Venezia and Riley Fitzgerald each scored and the Wildcats (2-1-0) pulled out the Middlesex League victory.

Girls’ hockey

Bishop Fenwick/Essex Tech 4, Cambridge/Somerville 0 — Cailyn Wesley made 17 saves in a shutout win for the Crusaders (2-0-1) in the opening round of the St. Joseph Prep Christmas Classic.

Braintree 5, Duxbury 3 — The second-ranked Wamps (3-0) extended their perfect start to the season behind two goals each from seniors Ally DeCoste and Stella Shea.

Canton 3, Mansfield 0 — Freshman Olivia Maffeo scored two goals with an assist for the 17th-ranked Bulldogs (4-0).

Falmouth 5, Archbishop Williams 3 — Sam McKenzie scored twice for the Clippers (2-0-0).

Masconomet 7, Medford 2 — Junior Cali Caponigro had a pair of goals and an assist as the Chieftains (3-0) rolled.

Medway/Ashland 4, Medfield/Norton 1 — Jenna Fitzsimons scored her first two varsity goals to lead Medway/Ashland (2-2-0).

Ursuline 5, Leominster/St. Bernard’s 0 — The Bears (4-0) pulled out the win behind a pair of goals from tri-captain Bridget Popkin.

Boys’ basketball

Dover-Sherborn 67, Saint Joseph Prep 51 — Junior Evan Skeary had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders (2-2).

Worcester Academy 91, Bradford Christian 87 — Junior Jhamyl Fricas had a team-high 21 points to lead the Hilltoppers.

