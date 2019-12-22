Sophomore guard Kiki Fossbender and junior forward Caroline Connell led the Hillers with 14 points and 12 points, respectively.

With three seconds remaining, Hopkinton junior forward Kylie Hardenbrook missed the front end of a one-and-one but with no timeouts left, the Flyers weren’t able to get off a final shot.

After nearly squandering a 16-point fourth-quarter lead, the Hopkinton girls’ basketball team escaped Framingham with a 49-48 victory to improve to 3-0 overall.

“They came out and got up on us 5-0 real quick,” said Hopkinton coach Mike Greco, “We looked a little timid to start. We were able to call timeout and sort of regroup and I think once we were able to put one in the basket, we sort of settled ourselves down a little bit.”

Hopkinton took advantage in the second and third quarters when promising Framingham freshman Selina Monestime picked up her fourth foul in the second frame. The Hillers led by 9 at half and by 16 at the beginning of the fourth.

The Flyers made it close at the end, hitting a couple of back-to-back threes but ultimately came up short. I was real glad the game didn’t go another 30 seconds, said Greco.

Central Catholic 56, Concord-Carlisle 29 — Senior Emily Downer dominated for the Raiders (2-0) with 23 points and seven rebounds in the DCL/MVC Challenge at Concord-Carlisle. Nadeshka Bridgewater added 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 steals. Junior Kori Barach scored 20 points for the Patriots (2-2).

Chelmsford 66, Acton-Boxborough 14 — Sophomore forward Ellen Angwin scored 14 points to lead the Lions (4-0).

Newton South 71, Haverhill 62 — Junior Amaris Mills paced the Lions (4-1) with 25 points and freshman Maddy Genser added 18 points.

Boys’ basketball

Everett 61, Belmont 57 — Omar Quilter and Franky Aubourg each scored 13 points to lead the Crimson Tide (3-1).

Latin Academy 81, Chelmsford 64 — Junior Abdulahi Aden led the visiting Dragons (4-0) with 18 points.

Somerville 48, Watertown 44 — Sophomore guard Marcos Montiel led the Highlanders with 19 points and six rebounds.

Wakefield 73, Malden 47 — Junior Brett Okundaye and senior Quinn Bayers scored 16 points in the win for the Warriors (3-0).

Woburn 59, Revere 44 — Senior guard Bryan Ahlin paced the Tanners with 21 points.

Boys’ hockey

Catholic Memorial 4, Delbarton (N.J.) 0 — Zach Callahan netted a pair of goals and Seb Henault and Will MacNeil had one apiece for the Knights (1-3) in the nonleague win at Roxbury Latin.

Falmouth 5, Weymouth 4 — Junior Stone Devlin led the Clippers (4-0) with two goals.

North Andover 5, Tewksbury 2 — Junior Cole Fagan tallied a hat trick to lead the Knights (2-1).

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.