With a little less than six minutes remaining, the senior finally found his groove and a resurgent St. Mary’s team promptly went on 15-5 run to force overtime, where they eventually earned a 62-59 victory over the visiting Cougars.

But for the first three quarters of Monday night’s Catholic Central matchup against Arlington Catholic, Abate-Walsh couldn’t get his lethal three-point shot to fall and the eighth-ranked Spartans found themselves staring at a late 12-point deficit.

LYNN — When 6-foot-7-inch center Joey Abate-Walsh steps out and knocks down three-pointers, the lanes open up and the St. Mary’s offense elevates to another level.

Abate-Walsh hit consecutive three-pointers during the comeback and finished with a team-high 16 points, his play sparking contributions from guards Josh Perez (11 points) and Ali Barry (7 points).

The Spartans scored 34 points during the first 26 minutes of the game, and 27 points in the final 11.

“When he knocks down shots guys have to stay at home on him on the perimeter and our guys can get into the lane and make a layup,” said St. Mary’s coach David Brown.

The Spartans started the game 1-for-16 from the 3-point arc, and the young Arlington Catholic backcourt of freshman Ryan Svendsen (16 points) and sophomore James Ball (11 points) helped the Cougars take a 25-21 halftime lead. The advantage ballooned to 46-34 at the start of the fourth quarter, after another impressive freshman, Kendric Davila-Diaz, hit back-to-back 3’s.

Abate-Walsh’s three cut into the deficit and then the lanes opened for Sammy Batista (8 points) and Perez to make layups. Abate-Walsh canned a left-wing three to put the Spartans ahead, 49-48, before Davila-Diaz tied the game with 2.1 seconds left when he drained a contested three from the right corner.

Barry, freshman David Brown, and Abate-Walsh made key buckets to seal the win OT.

“Joey’s a three-pointer shooter so we have to live with that,” Brown said. “He’s been battling a groin injury and hasn’t been able to practice so hopefully he gets a little bit of rest the next few days.”

Up next for the 5-0 Spartans is the Boverini Tournament, starting with a first-round matchup with city-rival Lynn Classical, where the Spartans hope Monday’s strong play down the stretch can carry over for the full 40 minutes.

Senior Lee Pacheco knows his offense clicks the best when Abate-Walsh and Barry are hitting three-pointers, Perez and Brown are attacking the paint, and he’s in the paint securing the rebounds.

“Everyone knows they have to play their role,” Pacheco said. “Today we weren’t hitting at first, but once we did it was game over.”

Matt Doherty can be reached at matthew.doherty@globe.com.