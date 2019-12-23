Mansfield senior Matt Boen had converted on a game-tying three with 10 seconds and Lynn English junior Ademide Badmus missed on two potential winning free throws that sent the game into overtime.

The experience of Lynn English surfaced when it was needed most on Monday night in a contest between the last two reigining Division 1 state champions.

Ademide Badmus of Lynn English battles under the net against a hornets nest of Mansfield defenders during the first period of the Bulldogs’ 79-71 overtime win in Lynn.

Having lost all the momentum, the No. 1 Bulldogs (4-0) looked to the three returning starters from last year’s state championship team to swing the pendulum back in their favor — and they delivered.

Seniors Mason Jean-Baptiste, Jack Rodriguez and Jarnel Guzman combined to score 10 of English’s 12 overtime points as the Bulldogs held on to defeat No. 4 Mansfield, 79-71.

“Having three starting guards return from a state championship team is huge,” said Lynn English coach Antonio Anderson. “ I trust those guys more than anything.”

Lynn English coach Antonio Anderson said having three experienced guards, including Mason Jean-Baptiste (13), was pivotal. “I trust those guys more than anything,” Anderson said. Mark Lorenz for the Globe

Rodriguez put the Bulldogs ahead, 63-59, with 3:11 left in the game before Boen drilled a foul-inducing jumper at the top of the key. Boen, who ended the night leading all scorers with 32, sank the free throw to make it a one point game.

The teams traded free throws down the stretch, and after a Guzman miss on the front-end of a one-and-one, Mansfield (2-1) had a chance to tie. It seemed obvious whose number was going to get called on the shot, and it also seemed obvious what the result would be.

Boen pump faked to shake off a defender, and drilled the three and sent the game into overtime tied at 67.

But English had more left in the tank than the Hornets in OT as the Bulldogs managed to create turnovers and convert on the break for the first time all game. English took a 78-69 lead after going on an 8-0 run capped by Rodriguez’s layup.

Mansfield spent the second half trying to climb back into the game and finally drew even on Boen’s three-pointer that splashed the bottom of the net.

A 3-pointer by sophomore Kanye Wavezwa gave English a commandin 63-54 lead late in the third quarter, the largest lead enjoyed by either team.

Badmus led the Bulldogs with 29 points and 15 rebounds and was pivotal in the game plan to pound the ball inside.

Ademide Badmus played head-and-shoulders above the opposition from Mansfield in leading Lynn English with 29 points and 15 rebounds. Mark Lorenz for the Globe

St. Mary’s 62, Arlington Catholic 59 — Joey Abate-Walsh hit consecutive three-pointers during the 15-5 fourth quarter run to force overtime and finished with a team-high 16 points as the eighth-ranked Spartans (5-0) downed the Cougars in overtime.

Boston Latin 61, OBryant 59 — Juniors Jake Harrison and Charlie Griffin poured in 18 points apiece for the Wolfpack.

Catholic Memorial 68, Wachusett 41 — Kurtis Henderson produced 23 points, seven assists, and five rebounds for the host Scarlet Knights (3-0).

Needham 62, Natick 42 — Senior captain Will Dorion paced the No. 19 Rockets (2-0) with 25 points in the Bay State Conference win.

Oliver Ames 75, Barnstable 22 — Amari Brown (18 points) and Owen Friel (10) powered the Tigers.

Plymouth North 58, King Philip 46 — Junior Julian Lopez led the Eagles (2-2) with 19 points.

Westford 66, Marlborough 38 — Seniors Declan Morse (13 points, 5 rebounds), Josh Rosenstein (13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals) and Aryah Purandare (12 points, 8 rebounds) led the Grey Ghosts (3-1) to victory.

Case 60, Middleborough 45 — Senior Alex Levesque had 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds and junior Jordan Rodrigues added 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (2-1).

Bishop Fenwick 64, Cathedral 49 — Junior Max Grenert scored 25 points to lead the Crusaders (2-0).

Abington 68, Cohasset 59 — Junior Derek Nuttall (29 points, 13 rebounds) put up a double-double and his 14 fourth-quarter points helped keep the Green Wave (3-0) undefeated.

Foxborough 67, Bishop Feehan 60 — Seniors Brandon Borde (21 points) and Donald Rogers (20 points) led the Warriors (1-1) past the Shamrocks.

Rockland 63, Randolph 58 — Juniors Hunter Wardwell (16 points) and Patrick Moriarity (14 points) led the Bulldogs (2-0) to a South Shore League road victory over the host Blue Devils (1-2).

North Attleborough 51, Framingham 38 — Junior George Ladd posted 26 points and 15 rebounds for the Rocketeers (2-2).

Attleboro 54, Durfee 47 — Senior center Qualeem Charles scored 19 points and grabbed 14 boards in the non-league win for the Bombardiers (3-0).

Saugus 77, Essex Tech 62 — Christian Correia had 28 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists for the Sachems (1-3). Joe Lusso added 22 points and Myles Manalacy had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Winthrop 70, Georgetown 53 — Junior Cam Conway led the way for the Vikings (4-1) with 28 points. Senior Engjell Ramadani (16 points), sophomore Chris Cappuccio (10 points), and Luca Zanelli (10 points) were also in double figures.

Bishop Connolly 81, Dighton-Rehoboth 51 — Seniors Wes Brown (25 points) and AJ Sousa (21 points) provided the scoring in the win for the Cougars (2-1).

Beverly 73, Newburyport 64 — Senior Duncan Moreland posted a game-high 32 points and classmate Jack Crowley added 12 points and 19 rebounds to pace the Panthers (3-0).

Girls’ basketball

Austin Prep 40, Cardinal Spellman 39 — Sophomore Nyree Kourkounian sank a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift the Cougars (1-1) to their first win.

Burlington 58, Winchester 37 — Junior Marina Callahan (17 points) and senior Jordan Ferullo (11) paced the Red Devils (3-1) to the Middlesex League win.

Cohasset 45, Abington 37 — Senior Molly Greer had 21 points for the winning Skippers (1-2). Junior Isabella O’Connell had 12 for the Green Wave(2-2).

Danvers 50, Peabody 37 — Senior co-captain Chey Nessinger led the Falcons (2-1) with 21 points.

Melrose 55, Medford 36 — Senior Maggie Sullivan’s 15 points led the Red Raiders (3-1).

Wayland 45, Algonquin 31 — Emma Kiernan led the Warriors (3-0) with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Middleborough 52, Case 22 — Junior Aileen Peddie scored 15 points to pace the Sachems (3-0).

Franklin 44, Holy Name 40 — Senior forward Ali Brigham’s 23 points led the way for the No. 1 Panthers (4-0).

Newburyport 61, Revere 15 — Junior Abigail Gillingham posted 14 points for the Clippers (1-0).

Matignon 63, Saint Joseph Prep 38 — Sophomore guard Olivia Found paced the Warriors (2-0) with 25 points.

Dracut 61, Methuen 53 — Sophomores Aya Alkassar (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Cam Watkins (10 points, 10 rebounds) both recorded doubles-doubles for the Middies (2-2).

Waltham 58, Lowell 55 — Junior Lulu Ohm scored 24 points to lead the Hawks (1-3) to their first win. Freshman Morgan Ranucci added 17 points.

St. Mary’s 75, Arlington Catholic 24 — Junior Maiya Bergdorf led the No. 9 Spartans (5-1) with 19 points in the victory.

Falmouth 56, Old Rochester 40 — Junior Ariana Silvia had 21 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals to lead the Clippers (3-1). Kayla Thomas added 19 points.

Tewksbury 41, Lincoln-Sudbury 22 — Seniors Alli Wild and Julia Cafferty scored 10 points apiece for the Redmen (3-1).

Amesbury 50, Swampscott 25 — Sophomore Avery Hallinan guided the Indians (4-0) to victory with her 17-point effort.

Boys’ hockey

Silver Lake 2, Foxborough 1 — Jack Olivier netted his first varsity goal for the equalizer and Nick Solari scored the winner with 22 seconds left for the Lakers at Hobomock Ice Arena. Kevin Cardarelli assisted on both goals.

Xaverian 2, Duxbury 0 — Ty Marchi finished off a breakaway bid midway through the second period and Ryan Pomposelli netted an insurance tally to lift the Hawks (2-0-1) to the nonleague win at The Bog. Steve Pisani (30 saves) was immense in net for Duxbury.

Wellesley 1, Needham 0 — Freshman Sean Maxwell scored the lone goal of the game for the Raiders (2-2) with six minutes remaining in the third period.

Girls’ hockey

Falmouth 3, Plymouth North/Plymouth South 2 — Samantha McKenzie scored two goals for the Clippers (3-0).

Masconomet 5, Dover-Sherborn 2 — Sierra Harris netted two goals for the Chieftains (4-0).

Woodstock Academy 4, Auburn 3 — In their inaugural Central Massachusetts League game, the Centaurs (1-2) overcame a 3-0 deficit in the third period to claim their first victory of the season. Junior Eliza Dutson scored a hat trick and senior Marie Gravier made a crucial save in the final seconds to seal the win.

