The holiday season means a schedule packed with high school tournament action in boys’ and girls’ basketball and hockey.

The BABC Holiday Classic boys’ hoop tournament will take place at Cathedral High on Friday and Saturday, headlined by a rematch of the D2 state semifinal between Belmont and reigning state champion TechBoston (Dec. 28, 11 a.m.).

The Pete Frates Winter Classic is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Essex Sports Center in Middleton, featuring Central Catholic, Pope Francis, St. John’s Prep, and BC High.