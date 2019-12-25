“Katie just has an incredible basketball IQ,” said BU second-year coach Marisa Moseley. “She’s the quintessential coach on the floor. She and I communicate really well whether it’s at practice or in the game, we just see a lot of the same stuff. I know I can trust her with the ball in her hands.”

It took until the fifth game of the 2019-20 season for Boston University junior Katie Nelson to get subbed out. The Falmouth resident, who has started all 68 games of her college career, has been among the nation’s leaders in minutes per game. A reigning third team All-Patriot League selection, the 5-foot-8-inch point guard is pacing the Terriers (4-6) with 13.6 points and 3.9 assists per game.

A North Attleborough native, Nelson finished her high school career as the career scoring leader at Bishop Feehan with 1,439 points, averaging 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 steals per game. She helped guide Feehan to the Division 1 state championship as a junior.

The former two-time Globe All-Scholastic took a few minutes to chat after a season-high 24-point performance in a win over Dartmouth Dec. 21.

Q. When did you realize you wanted to take basketball seriously?

A. I think in seventh grade is when I started to take it more seriously. When our AAU team [Honey Badgers] started to go to bigger tournaments, and I started to see that I could potentially have a future playing basketball in college.

Q. The biggest adjustment in the coaching change [when Moseley took over] the program went through after your freshman season?

A. I think the biggest adjustment would be in the culture, and the culture that our new coach tried to put on the team.

Q. Songs or artists on your pregame playlist?

A. Usually I’m not the one on aux, that’s gotta be Chiara [Tibbitt]. Sometimes she throws it back, we’ve got a little Rihanna sometimes. Sometimes we’ve got the new music, Roxanne. We like the song “Dance Monkey.” We like a little Travis Scott.

Q. What parts of your game are you most proud of, and what do you think needs more development?

A. I’m most proud of the way that I can see the floor. I think I need to work on boxing out.

Q. If you could make a 3-on-3 team with anyone you’ve ever played with, who would you take?

A. I would pick my brother, Michael Nelson, and I would pick [former Bishop Feehan teammate and Providence College player] Maddie Jolin.

Q. What’s been the coolest place you’ve played at?

A. I think it was a really fun experience to play at Wide World of Sports in Florida.

Q. Favorite part about living on the Cape?

A. Being 1 mile from the beach.

Q. What are you studying/want to do?

A. I am majoring in marketing and concentrating in real estate. I want to eventually be a commercial real estate broker.

Q. What’s the biggest piece of advice you’d give to high school student-athletes about the recruiting process?

A. I would say just to to enjoy it, because it does go fast. In the moment it is really stressful, but just to take a step back and look at the bigger picture because it really is an exciting process. Just take a deep breath, enjoy it, and it’s all going to work out

Q. Your father, Brian, has been to all of your college games and your mother, Kerri, has been to most. What does your family support mean to you?

A. It really means a lot to myself, but also to the team to have that support system, a home away from home. When someone’s parents aren’t there, my dad will always be in the stands and have a friendly face. It really means a lot to me, and the support that he shows to me, the unconditional support for the team as well.

Greg Levinsky can be reached at greg.levinsky@globe.com.