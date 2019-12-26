“I just told them stay with the game plan and trust the system,” said Latin Academy coach Patrick Mudie. We needed to stay ready to take advantage.”

But getting to OT required a complete team effort from the Dragons (1-2-1), who trailed 3-1 with a little more than five minutes remaining in regulation.

Freshman Austin Kelly tallied the winner in the seventh shootout round of overtime on a sniped shot to lift the Boston Latin Academy boys’ hockey team past Boston Latin, 4-3, Thursday afternoon in the first round of the Michael “Gio” Giordano Christmas Classic at the Murphy Memorial Rink in South Boston.

Advertisement

The Dragons had an opportunity to chip away with less than four minutes left when they were rewarded with a power play. But the Wolfpack (2-1-1) killed off the penalty.

With LA’s chances dwindling, junior Brendan Butler found the net to cut the lead to one with 1:30 left in regulation.

Seeking the equalizer, the Dragons pulled goalie Andrew Sahatjian in the final minute. With 25 seconds left, James Dillon finished off a pass in front of the net for the tying score.

“We got confidence throughout [the game] by keeping it close,” said Mudie.

At a time of year in which families come together for the holidays, the early-season tourney feaured a pair of family members going head-to-head — Mudie and his first cousin, Boston Latin senior captain Sam Hutchinson.

“He’s not only my cousin, he’s my best friend. He deserves a great season,” said Mudie, 28, who attended a family gathering, along with Hutchinson, later in the afternoon.

Latin Academy will play Lynnfield, a 4-1 winner over Danvers, in Friday’s final at 4 p.m. Thursday’s game is officially recorded as a tie for MIAA seeding purposes.

Methuen 2, Revere/Malden 2 — The Rangers (1-0-2) earned the shootout win to advance to the finals of the First Responders Cup at Simoni Memorial Rink in Cambridge. The game will be recorded as a tie for MIAA seeding purposes.

Advertisement

North Andover 3, Wilmington 2 — Junior Cole Fagan slotted home the winner midway through the third period to lift the Knights in the Hillies Christmas Tournament first round.

Walpole 4, Longmeadow 2 — Junior Ethan McDonough netted a hat trick as the Rebels (3-0-1) move on to face Shrewsbury on Saturday in the Songin Winter Classic.

Girls’ hockey

Braintree 2, Andover 1 — Ally DeCoste scored both goals, including the third-period winner, as the Wamps (4-0) picked up a win in the Boston Latin Christmas Tournament.

Girls’ basketball

Greater Lowell 45, Pelham (N.H.) 38 — Sophomore Aliza Som produced 30 points and 11 rebounds to power the Gryphons (1-1) in the first round of the Salem (N.H.) Lady Blue Devil Holiday Classic.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.