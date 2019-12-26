At St. John’s Prep, it extends beyond the athletic competition itself. There is importance in the wins and losses, but just as much emphasis on continuing legacies and honoring those who have represented the Eagles in the past.

In hockey there are lessons that can be learned each day on the ice, whether in practice or games. Forechecking, breakouts, special teams, hard work in the corners or in front of the net.

St. John’s Prep will host the sixth Pete Frates Winter Classic on Friday and Saturday at the Essex Sports Center in Middleton. The tournament first was held in 2014, the same year Frates helped turn the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge into a social media phenomenon.

Five years later, the event continues to help promote and carry on the legacy of the 2003 St. John’s Prep grad and former three-sport star, who died Dec. 9 at age 34 following his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

“With Pete’s passing being so recent, and especially at the forefront of our minds right now, hopefully it gives every kid on the ice the inspiration to give 110 percent,” St. John’s Prep coach Kristian Hanson said.

St. John’s Prep hockey coach Kristian Hanson said the recent passing of Pete Frates after his long battle with ALS “gives every kid on the ice the inspiration to give 110 percent.” Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Hanson was coaching at Salem High when Frates played for St. John’s Prep, but said he learned a lot about him through conversations with his predecessor, former Eagles coach Bob Marinelli, and others.

Now in his 13th season as coach at his alma mater, Hanson spends time throughout the year imparting on his team the lessons that can be learned from Frates as well as another former St. John’s Prep star, Derek Hines, who was serving as an Army Ranger when he was killed in Afghanistan in 2005.

“A lot of people don’t realize Pete also was hockey player at St. John’s Prep. I just remind [the players] every time they put that jersey on, they’re playing for Pete and playing for Derek Hines,” said Hanson, who captained the Eagles in 1994.

“That’s what high school hockey is all about. I played at the Prep myself, and I remember how special it was to wear that jersey.”

Frates was a former football star for St. John’s Prep and also a captain for the 2002-03 hockey team that included future NHLer John McCarthy and Major League infielder Matt Antonelli. But he made his mark on the baseball field, eventually going on to play four seasons at Boston College.

“I was [an assistant] at BC High when he was [at St. John’s Prep], and I remember him just being a big, strong kid,” said BC High coach John Flaherty, whose team takes on St. John’s Prep in Friday’s second game (3:30 p.m.) in a matchup of Catholic Conference rivals.

Central Catholic and Pope Francis meet in the opening game at 1:30 p.m. The consolation and championship games are Saturday.

Flaherty said playing in Frates’ memory and in the quest to find a cure for ALS is particularly important as well at BC High, where several members of the community have been affected by the disease. Among them are former football coach Jim Cotter, who died in 2010 after battling ALS.

“It’s an honor for us to play in [the tournament]. All of our guys know who Pete Frates is, what he stands for,” Flaherty said. “We talk about life lessons all the time, transcending the ice.”

Like Frates 16 years earlier, Jack Gilligan is a hockey captain at St. John’s Prep. The senior remembers learning about Frates and while in middle school participating in the Ice Bucket Challenge. Now the current Eagles once again are using social media to try to spread awareness about ALS, recently challenging the BC High team and others to the Ice Bucket Challenge.

“Ever since I’ve been on the team, the message is there are a few games bigger than just hockey games,” Gilligan said. “Not just for what Pete means to St. John’s Prep, but for all of the ALS community, as a symbol of resilience. I know the team is excited to play for Pete.”

Each season Hanson has the current players design the jerseys to be worn by St. John’s Prep during the tournament.

This year’s version is white and features the word “Eagles” in a wide red band across the front with additional dark blue striping.

Beyond that, Hanson said, there probably will be a moment of silence for Frates before the games but St. John’s Prep will continue to honor the family’s wishes to keep things “low key.”

Most important, Hanson said, is making sure Frates’ legacy continues.

“It’s so much more than the outcome of the game,” he said. “It’s how you play the game — work hard, be respectful to coaches, opponents, referees. Those are life lessons.”

Said Flaherty: “To continue Pete’s legacy, it’s an honor for our program. Hopefully his legacy lives on, to find a cure for this dreadful disease.”

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.