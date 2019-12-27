Nine players scored for the Tigers, led by senior Shawn Brothers (14 points), who propelled a critical 33-point outburst from the veteran bench unit.

During Friday night’s matchup against crosstown rival Newton South, the Tigers followed that motto as their balance and depth paid dividends in a 70-66 win over the host Lions in the first round of the Garden City Classic.

NEWTON — Newton North coach Paul Connolly writes “team above self” on the board before every practice, preaching unselfish play and togetherness.

With the win, No. 6 Newton North (3-0) advances to play No. 10 Catholic Memorial (4-0) in Saturday’s final at Newton South.

Advertisement

“We’re really deep,” senior Tom Andreae said. “We’re always talking about teammates and not about getting yours and scoring every time. We make sure everyone’s involved.”

Behind the sharpshooting of senior guard Chris Menz (21 points), Newton South came out strong and led, 18-17, after the first quarter, and trailed by just 1 at halftime.

Brothers and senior Khalil Lofton (8 points) provided a much-needed spark off the bench by creating steals in the backcourt and knocking down 3’s. The Tigers built a 55-49 lead with 4:34 remaining, but Njavan Stewart (18 points) answered with 6 straight points to bring South within a point late in the fourth quarter.

Brothers responded with a dagger 3-pointer from the right wing and the senior-laden group of Andrew Landry (10 points), Grayson Hargens, Brothers, Lofton, and Andreae helped North close out the victory.

“Down the stretch I got five seniors on the court, three of them are three-year varsity guys and they’ve been a part of a lot of big games and they really showed their character and pride,” Connolly said. “I’m proud of the guys to step up and make the necessary winning plays.”

Matt Doherty can be reached at matthew.doherty@globe.com.