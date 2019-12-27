“That was a big shot for us. Even though we missed a couple shots in that stretch, so luckily we made enough,” Belmont head coach Melissa Hart said.

In a grueling defensive battle, the Belmont girls’ basketball team had a 33-30 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Millbury was chipping away, and the Marauders still hadn’t seen the ball go through their hoop from the field that quarter. The clock had just reset off of an offensive rebound, and junior guard Reese Shapazian used the extra time to dial up a three from the top of the key and push the lead to 36-30. Belmont went on to defeat Millbury, 46-39, in the first round of the Newton North Tournament at Newton North High School.

One wouldn’t know it from tonight’s suffocating performance, but cohesiveness on the defensive end was a point of concern for Hart coming into the year due to the inexperience of her younger team.

Even so, the Marauders (3-1) maintained their tenacity on defense for all 36 minutes to to hold off Millbury (4-1).

“I thought our defensive effort tonight was good,” said Hart, who also emphasized the need to finish off good possessions with a rebound. “It makes things tough if you bring the shot clock down and they get it back, and you have to do it again,” she said. “That’s something we have to work on, we aren’t as big as we were last year.”

The Woolies immediately came out in a three-quarter court press to try and force risky passes from the Marauders and stuck to a 2-3 zone on the defensive end. Belmont struggled to create open looks for most of the night but responded with a high-energy defensive performance of their own. Standout sophomore Nina Minicozzi (9 points, 6 rebounds) tallied five steals.

“We definitely pulled together in the second half as a team,” said junior center Emma McDevitt, who led the Marauders with 11 points and 5 rebounds. “That’s been our big focus this year, coming together as a team and playing as a unit on defense.

Belmont's Nina Minicozzi drives between Milbury's Layce Hermans (42) and Alanna Phillipo. Winslow Townson for the globe

Belmont's Abigael Morin (21) jumps in to steal the ball from Milbury's Morgan Cronan. Winslow Townson for the globe

Milbury's Alanna Phillipo (right) battles Belmont's Emma McDevitt (42), Nina Minicozzi (14) and Bridgette Martin for a rebound. Winslow Townson for the Boston Globe

Newton North 57, Newton South 40 — Third quarters have been a weak point for Newton North so far this season, but the Tigers’ post-oriented offense showed no signs of slipping coming out of the break in their 57-40 victory over Newton South Friday night in round one of the Newton North Tournament.

The Tigers (3-1) outscored their crosstown rival Lions, 18-4, in a pivotal third quarter that helped them stifle any hint of a comeback. Senior captain Caroline Alexander scored 8 of her 13 total points during that run.

“We came out a little slow out of halftime the past two or three games, so we really turned it around this time,” said Alexander. “The whole team really tried to pass the ball during that quarter.”

Newton North’s lone loss this season came at the hands of Cambridge, 41-31, in a game where the Tigers only managed to shoot 9 of 39 in the paint — a surprise given their performance on Friday. Head coach Mo Hamel lauded senior captain Taylor Bailey (15 points) for her efforts at the point guard position, keeping the offense ticking.

“[Bailey] is unbelievable, just awesome,” said Hamel. “She’s a great team player, she takes her job personally and when she’s able to have a great night, give it up and get some boards, I’m really happy for her.”

Newton North advances to take on Belmont in the tournament final on Monday night at 6:30.

Newton South's Maddy Genser can't stop Newton North's Taylor Bailey. Winslow Townson for the Globe

Newton South's Lily Altman has the ball knocked out of her hands by Newton North's Caroline Alexander (11). Winslow Townson for the Globe

Amesbury 57, Danvers 34 — Alli Napoli finished with 21 points to lead the Indians (5-0).

Bishop Feehan 67, Attleboro 37 — Sophomores Lydia Mordarski (13 points) and Haley Coupal (12 points) led the way for the Shamrocks (4-1) in a nonleague victory over their crosstown rival.

Bridgewater-Raynham 58, Fontbonne 39 — Sophomore Shay Bollin (20 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks) filled up the stat sheet for the third-ranked Trojans (3-0) in the first round of the Hearts for Hope Holiday Tournament in Mansfield.

Dighton-Rehoboth 61, Wareham 42 — Junior captain Emily D'Ambrosio scored 23 points and senior captain Meg Reed chipped in 15 to lead the Falcons (2-1) to victory.

Duxbury 63, Coyle & Cassidy 25 — Sophomore Laurene Jordan had a career-high 12 points for the Dragons in the first round of the Duxbury Holiday Tournament.

Falmouth 57, Weymouth 38 — Kayla Thomas notched 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists to lead the Clippers (4-1) in the Quincy Tournament.

Hingham 51, Hanover 50 — The Harborwomen overcame a 16-point third-quarter deficit, outscoring Hanover, 20-7, during that frame to take the lead and holding on for a narrow victory in the Rockland Tournament behind 22 points from senior Grace Bennis. Sophomore Makalah Gaine poured in a game-high 22 points and had 10 rebounds in a losing effort for the Indians.

Malden Catholic 51, Winchester 48 — Sophomore guard Andrea Turner had 13 points and six assists and classmate Kylie Bragg tacked on a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Lancers (2-1) in the first round of the Winchester Holiday Tournament.

Manchester Essex 58, Lowell Catholic 50 — Lily Athanas totaled 19 points while Emily Jacobsen contributed 16 points for the host Hornets.

Needham 57, Brockton 40 — Junior guard Madison Shaker totaled 16 points to propel the Rockets (4-0) in the first round of the Rivard Tournament at Oliver Ames.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 47, Marshfield 37 — Senior Kristin Barrett led all scorers with 17 points and seventh grader Ava Orlando added 12 points as the Cougars advanced to the finals of the Duxbury Tournament Saturday where they'll take on the host Dragons.

St. Mary’s 90, Lynn Classical 41 — The No. 9 Spartans (6-1) soared to their sixth straight win, receiving strong efforts from Maiya Bergdorf (17 points) and Olivia Matela (16 points) in the first round of the Boverini Tournament.

Walpole 48, Oliver Ames 44 — Senior Sydney Scales had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Rebels (3-3) in the Rivard Tournament at Oliver Ames.

Whitman-Hanson 57, Saint Stephens (Pa.) 54 — Olivia Martin drilled a corner 3 with 15 seconds left and Reese Cordero drained a pair of clutch free throws to lift the Panthers to the semifinal win over Saint Stephens in the Falcon Holiday Classic in Bradenton, Fla.

Boys’ basketball

Belmont 84, La Salle (R.I.) 82 — Preston Jackson-Stephens collected 19 points and 10 rebounds and teammates Tim Minicozzi (27 points) and Mac Annus (24 points) led the way in scoring for the Marauders (4-1) in the Slades BABC Holiday Classic at Cathedral High.

Beverly 69, Saugus 56 — Senior forward Duncan Moreland led the Panthers (4-0) with 26 points and nine rebounds.

Bishop Connolly 68, Case 39 — AJ Sousa (23 points) and Matt Myron (18 points) led the way for the Cougars (3-1).

Catholic Memorial 78, Lexington 46 — Kurtis Henderson poured in 31 points as the 10th-ranked Knights built a 16-point halftime lead and cruised to the victory in the first round of the Garden City Classic at Newton South. Henderson scored from all three levels during his three quarters of play, knocking down 3-pointers, pullups, and lay-ins all while getting his teammates involved. At one point in the third quarter, CM recorded an assist on six straight baskets, stretching the lead to 30 points by the fourth. Jack Wirtanen added 11 points and Declan O'Sullivan had 9 as every Knight player recorded at least one point. ‘‘Kurtis is scoring but he’s also extremely unselfish,’’ CM coach Denis Tobin said. ‘‘If a teammate has a better shot he'll give it up. He’s just so hard to guard.’’

Foxborough 58, Canton 39 — Kevin Gallagher scored 17 points for the Warriors, including four big 3-pointers.

Malden 64, Tewksbury 48 — David Mervilus had 21 points for the Golden Tornadoes (1-2) in the first round of the Tewksbury Holiday Tournament.

Methuen 68, Bishop Guertin 67 — Andrew Lussier (15 points), Isaac Allen (14 points), and Mitchel Crow (14) led the Rangers in the Commonwealth Classic.

Milton 61, Latin Academy 59 — Senior Earl Tucker (18 points) and sophomore Lateef Patrick (16 points) helped the Wildcats (2-2) hand the Dragons (4-1) their first loss of the season.

Needham 71, Walpole 36 — Senior Will Dorion (13 points) and junior Andrew Barnett (13 points, 4 blocks) guided the Rockets (3-0) to a Bay State Conference victory.

Oliver Ames 75, Classical (R.I.) 71 — Jay Spillane and Amari Brown combined for 49 points to lead the Tigers (5-0) in the Muscato Holiday Tournament semifinal.

Peabody 46, Masconomet 39 — Joangel Lugo led the Tanners (3-1) to the non-conference victory with 20 points and five steals.

Revere 53, Wakefield 49 — Junior guard Chris Lithgow finished with 31 points for the Patriots (1-2).

Rockland 59, Silver Lake 34 — Derek Williams totaled 19 points to lead the Bulldogs (3-0) into the final of the Rockland tournament against Dennis-Yarmouth.

Scituate 60, Acton-Boxborough 35 — Senior captains Jack Poirier (21 points) and Nate Lopes (16 points) sparked the unbeaten Sailors (4-0) in the Slades BABC Holiday Classic at Cathedral.

Tech Boston 75, Everett 67 — Shamar Browder scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Bears past Everett in the Slades BABC Holiday Classic at Cathedral High.

Westford 48, Groton-Dunstable 41 — The Grey Ghosts (4-1) were led by seniors Jake Barisano (15 points, 2 steals) and Aryah Purandare (15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals) in the first round of the IAABO Board 95 Tournament at Lowell Catholic.

Weymouth 55, Duxbury 48 — The Wildcats (3-1) erupted for 24 points in the fourth quarter, turning a tie game through three into a come-from-behind win over the Dragons (0-3) in the Titan Holiday Classic at Pembroke High. Duxbury junior captain Cam Reagan led all scorers with 19 points, and senior Joe Cavallo added 14. The Dragons led, 22-15, at halftime, but Weymouth lived at the free throw line late and rallied. Junior point guard Calvin Plant scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half for the Wildcats, drilling a key 3-pointer to put Weymouth up 5 with less than three minutes remaining. Calvin played horn to horn, Weymouth coach Nate Farrar said.

