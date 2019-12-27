“It’s a good-feeling tie,” said Flyers coach Will Ortiz, whose team will play Xaverian in the final at 7 p.m. Saturday. “You can’t make this up. You know that they’re not going to quit, they’re coached by a good coaching staff and they push it.”

For tournament purposes, however, Framingham advanced, 2-1, on a goal from Hunter Balducci 20 seconds into a 3-on-3 overtime period.

FRAMINGHAM — Friday night’s annual matchup between second-ranked Framingham and 17th-ranked Marshfield played out just like their previous five in the opening round of the My Hockey Live Cup at Loring Arena, with the teams skating to a tie.

The Flyers (4-0-1) scored 7:36 into regulation on a Cole Deletti tally, a lead which they held until the Rams (1-0-2) evened things up 2:58 into the third on a Kevin Moriarty power-play strike.

Framingham, which outshot Marshfield, 31-18, went 0-for-3 on the power play.

“We’ve got some work to do,” Ortiz said. “We can’t be content with leaving the puck along the perimeter. We’ve got to create a little more havoc and get our forwards moving around.”

Xaverian 6, St. John’s Prep 4 — Six players scored for the sixth-ranked Hawks (3-0-1), who reeled off four straight goals after Griffin Burns equalized Max Lockwood’s tally, which came just 89 seconds into the game. After the 16th-ranked Pioneers (2-2) pulled within 5-2 on a 5-on-3 power play at 4:55 of the third, Will Fondo struck shorthanded just 16 seconds later to thwart any comeback hopes. “Guys were doing the little things, going hard to the net, getting pucks to the net, creating traffic, all the things we try to get them to do,” Xaverian coach Dave Spinale said. “The puck was definitely going our way.” Jack Silva, Brock Casey, Matty Ryan and Ty Marchi also scored for the Hawks.

Central Catholic 2, Pope Francis 1 — Matthew Lajoie scored the winning goal with seven seconds left in the second period, and the No. 18 Raiders (4-0-1) toppled the third-ranked Cardinals in the opening round of the Pete Frates Winter Classic at the Essex Sports Center. Michael Dinges also scored for Central Catholic.

St. John’s Prep 1, BC High 1 — Max DaSilva scored for BC High (2-0-1), which then prevailed in a shootout to advance to Saturday’s championship game of the Pete Frates Winter Classic against Central Catholic. Ned Malolepszy scored the regulation goal for St. John’s Prep (1-1-1).

Cambridge 4, Methuen 3 — Thomas McGaffigan scored twice and the host Falcons (5-0-1) won the First Responders Cup championship.

Essex Tech 3, Westborough 2 — The Hawks (2-1-1) won the consolation game of the Hillies Christmas Classic behind a two-goal game from sophomore David Egan.

Everett 6, Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech 0 — In the consolation game of the Everett Christmas Tournament, junior center Brendan Currie netted five goals and provided an assist. Senior goalie D.J. Schovanec earned his first career shutout for Everett (4-3).

Haverhill 4, Shawsheen 0 — Zach Roughan made 29 saves and Brendan Fitzgerald scored twice as the host Hillies (3-1-0) captured the Guptill Division championship of the Hillies Christmas Classic.

Lexington 3, Wachusett 3 — Senior Brian Gillis netted the winner to lift the host Minutemen to the 4-3 shootout win in the final of the Battle Road Classic, though the game is recorded as a tie for MIAA seeding.

Newton South 4, Falmouth 2 — Eric Donlan scored twice, and Lucas Maregni had a huge game in net to back the Lions (2-2-0) in the opening round of the Ray Kenney Christmas Classic.

St. John Paul II 6, Sacred Heart 0 — Senior defenseman Kurtis Weber recorded a hat trick to guide the Lions (6-0), who are off to the best start in school history.

St. Mary’s 2, Austin Prep 0 — Colby Magliozzi netted the winner and Owen Maguire added an empty netter to propel the Spartans past CCL rival Prep in the first round of the Christie Serino Christmas Classic.

Watertown 3, Northeast 0 — Senior Keith Ricci netted two goals and freshman Jack Dickie added another as the Raiders (2-2-1) captured the Everett Christmas Tournament championship behind senior Kevin Green’s second shutout of the tourney.

Wellesley 3, Westford 0 — Senior Drew Hubbard made 23 stops in the Ray Kenney Christmas Classic for his second shutout of the season.

Girls’ hockey

Braintree 5, Matignon 0 — With a goal, senior captain Abby Holland netted her 100th career point for the top-ranked Wamps in the championship game of the Boston Latin Christmas Tournament. ‘‘Since her freshman year, [Holland] has been determined and hard working,’’ Braintree coach Kevin Burchill said. ‘‘She is a smart, tough, fast-skating hockey player.’’

Bishop Fenwick/Essex Tech 5, Oakmont 0 — Gabby Davern, Abbey Millman, Shannon Nagy, Lauren Diranian, and Emma Perry scored for the Crusaders (3-0-1).

Duxbury 8, Scituate 1 — Senior captain Molly Duvall netted a hat trick to get the Dragons (2-2) back on track at the Canton Sportsplex.

Westwood 4, Milton 0 — Abby Crowley registered three points (1 goal, 2 assists) to lead the Wolverines in the semifinals of the Canton IceHouse Invitational.

Woodstock Academy 2, Warwick (R.I.) 1 — Eliza Dutson provided a goal and an assist for the Centaurs (2-2).

