But since it was an in-season tournament and a winner needed to be crowned, Framingham was able to accomplish even more. Following an overtime which failed to produce a winner, Robbie Lopez’s goal in the second round of the shootout coupled with three saves from tournament MVP Jake Handy earned the Flyers their first MHL Cup title since 2015.

Looking listless after two periods against Xaverian, the second-ranked Flyers turned to their special teams to battle back from three goals down and salvage a 3-3 tie against the sixth-ranked Hawks.

FRAMINGHAM — If ever a tie could feel as good as a win, the Framingham boys’ hockey team experienced it Saturday night in the My Hockey Live Cup final at Loring Arena.

“Our boys showed a lot of resilience,” Framingham coach Will Ortiz said. “They didn’t give up, and that’s what I’m most proud about right now.”

The Flyers (4-0-2) yielded a first period goal to Xaverian’s Jack Silva and the Hawks (3-0-2) added a 5-on-3 strike from Aiden Rodriguez and another power-play tally from Matty Ryan in a span of 1:09 in the second.

After an 0-for-5 start to the tournament on the man advantage, Framingham finally got its special teams units cooking with gas in the third. Dom Leone scored a 4-on-3 goal at 4:26, followed 25 seconds later by a 4-on-4 goal from Will Trischitta.

Joe Ferrante delivered the equalizer at 7:11 of the third with a 5-on-3 man advantage.

Handy, who made 28 saves in the final, remained on his game through regulation and overtime before stopping bids from Silva, Ryan Pomposelli, and Ryan in the shootout.

“There are plenty of things to still work on, but it definitely feels good to finally bring [the MHL Cup] home to Framingham,” Handy said.

