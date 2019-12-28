Duncan took over 1,000 shots during his morning shootaround session and it paid off.

The night before, Duncan struggled shooting the ball against crosstown rival Newton South, so he woke up early and spent a few hours on the shooting-gun in the empty gym.

NEWTON — Newton North senior boys’ basketball guard Tyson Duncan showed up to Newton North’s gym at 7 a.m. Saturday morning to get his shot right.

On Saturday night, Duncan knocked down six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 24 points, helping No. 6 Newton North earn a 72-63 victory over No. 10 Catholic Memorial in the final round of the Garden City Classic at Newton South.

Duncan made his first four 3-point attempts and finished 6 for 11 from behind the arc, while adding eight assists and a pair of steals.

“I couldn’t hit anything yesterday,” Duncan said. “I knew getting shots up would get my shot right. And it did.”

Duncan and the rest of the Tigers (4-0) came out hot on the offensive end against CM’s 2-3 zone. While Duncan was splashing 3-pointers, backcourt mate Kyle Bovell (18 points) was slashing to the hoop for layups. The duo helped Newton North to a lead 21-15 after one quarter and 34-30 at the half.

Dynamic junior guard Kurtis Henderson scored 39 points and kept the Knights in the game with 21 first-half points. Catholic Memorial (4-1) started to seize momentum late in the third quarter, but the fourth offensive foul call against Henderson sent him to the bench and forced him to resort to being a jump-shooter in the fourth quarter.

Newton North held a 52-50 lead with seven minutes remaining before a decisive 12-3 run helped the Tigers pull away. Duncan hit his sixth 3-pointer and made a cross-court pass to Bovell for a layup, before Shawn Brothers canned a triple to make it 64-53.

The Tigers held off one last late surge from the Knights.

“He was fantastic,” Newton North coach Paul Connolly said about Duncan. “He’s a terrific kid and he’s coachable. He allows me to coach him, to push him, to put demands on him, and he meets those demands.”

Matt Doherty can be reached at matthew.doherty@globe.com.