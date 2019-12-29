The seventh-ranked Raiders knocked down 13 treys, punctuated by nine in the first half to open up a 21-point cushion on the way to a 64-48 victory over fifth-ranked Andover in a consolation matchup at Methuen High.

After making just one 3-pointer in Friday’s loss to Lawrence in the first round of the Commonwealth Motors Classic, Central Catholic bounced back in a big way from behind the arc on Sunday.

Xavier Mckenzie drives around Andover’s Ryan Grecco in the Commonwealth Motors Classic consolation game. McKenzie finished with a game-high 23 points.

Sophomore guard Xavier Mackenzie led Central with six triples and scored a game-high 23 points.

“Making shots is a big deal and we had kids who stepped up and made threes for us tonight,” Central Catholic coach John Walsh said. “We have the kids who can shoot them so when we get open looks we feel pretty confident they’re going to make shots.”

Advertisement

Mackenzie scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half, canning five 3-pointers in the game’s first 12 minutes. His shooting opened up the floor for other contributors. Off the bench, sophomore Jeff Goguen (10 points) made both of his 3-point attempts and junior Victor Metvier added a pair of threes.

The hot-shooting performance helped the Raiders lead, 42-21, at the half and by 25 points midway through the third quarter. Andover never got within 16 points the rest of the game.

Aidan Cammann, a 6-foot-6-inch sophomore center, led the Golden Warriors with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Both Central and Andover are now 2-2 after a difficult early-season schedule. The Merrimack Valley Conference rivals will play again next Sunday in Lawrence.

“I think this is a good momentum booster,” Mackenzie said. “After the loss vs. Lawrence it was tough. We kinda put our heads down but we went back to practice and came back today ready to play.”

Bedford 74, Greater Lowell 70 — Jeff Mascoli nailed seven treys on his way to 30 points for the Bucs.

Advertisement

Braintree 61, Charlestown 58 — Sophomore Amari Howell scored 18 points and recorded 10 assists to lead the Wamps (2-3) in the consolation game of the Larry Fisher Tournament at Bridgewater-Raynham.

Foxborough 47, Needham 44 — Donald Rogers (13 points), Brandon Borde (12), and Kevin Gallagher (9) lifted the Warriors in the first round of the Westwood Invitational.

Lowell Catholic 73, Pentucket 66 — Junior Isaiah Taylor had 32 points and 10 rebounds and junior Keenan Rudy-Phol recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Crusaders (3-2) in the IAABO Board 95 Holiday Tournament final at Lowell Catholic.

Lynn Classical 88, Lynn Tech 71 — Junior Jeffrey Hill poured in 29 points and senior Raynel Nunez had 19 to propel the Rams (4-1) in the consolation game of the Boverini Tournament.

Mansfield 71, Attleboro 63 — Sam Stevens (26 points) and TJ Guy (24 points) powered the Hornets (3-1) to the Hockomock Kelley-Rex victory. Bryant Ciccio had a career-high 32 points for Attleboro.

Shawsheen 76, Littleton 49 — Jalen Massengill racked up 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Rams (2-2) in the consolation game of the IAABO Board 95 Holiday Tournament at Lowell Catholic.

St. John’s Prep 59, Methuen 58 — Led by guards Aidan Callahan (17 points) and Jack Perry (12 points), the Eagles built a 9-point lead and staved off a fourth-quarter rally from the host Rangers to capture the Commonwealth Motors Classic White Division title.

Advertisement

Callahan controlled the game at point guard, attacking the lane and finding his shooters on the perimeter to pace the Prep (4-1). Rangers guard Mitchell Crowe knocked down a 3-pointer with one second left to make it a 1-point game, but time expired on the ensuing inbound pass.

‘‘It wasn’t a pretty game, we had to win sort of ugly and we’re just very fortunate and happy we came out with a win,’’ Prep coach John Dullea said. ‘‘Aidan at the end of the game was all over the floor. He does so many things for us.’’

Watertown 63, Paulo Freire 29 — The Raiders (2-1) were led by senior Devon Breen (27 points).

Cardinal Spellman 77, Oliver Ames 61 — Senior Craig Faria scored 20 points to lead the way for the Cardinals (3-0).

Lawrence 90, Londonderry (N.H.) 56 — Sparked by a 26-4 second-quarter run, the 18th-ranked Lancers (4-1) captured the Commonwealth Motors Classic Blue Division title with a dominant performance. Gabriel Zorilla scored 16 points and Brandon Goris added 15 points as 14 Lawrence players scored. On defense, the Lancers forced 25 turnovers through three quarters.

Girls’ basketball

“I thought our defense forced a lot of turnovers and got us into transition,” Lawrence coach Jesus Moore said. “We are at our best when we’re in transition. I thought tonight we made them give us the ball.” Lynn Classical 67, Lynn Tech 25 — The Rams (3-1) won the consolation round of the Walter Boverini Tournament behind 10 points from senior forward Amber Crayton.

Advertisement

North Reading 46, Wakefield 33 — Senior Lauren Sullivan scored 15 points to lead the Hornets (1-2).

St. Mary’s 75, Lynn English 35 — Freshman Yirsy Queliz scored a game-high 14 points and handed out seven assists and tourney MVP Maiya Bergdorf collected 13 points and 11 rebounds to spark the Spartans (7-1) to the Walter Boverini Tournament title for the sixth straight year.

Boys’ hockey

Dracut 56, Milford 38 — Freshman Ashlee Talbot scored 20 points and sophomore Aya Alkassar scored 16 points to lead the Middies (4-2) to the win. Catholic Memorial 0, Regis Jesuit (Colo) 0 — Sophomore forward Glen Considine scored the lone goal in overtime to lift the host Knights (2-3-2) in the Catholic Memorial Christmas Tournament at Warrior Ice Arena. The result is recorded as a tie for MIAA seeding purposes.

North Attleborough 1, Burrillville (Vt.) 1 — The Red Rocketeers won in overtime to capture the Burrillville Winter Classic championship.

Girls’ Hockey

Mansfield 2, Medway 2 — Medway won in a shootout to advance to the New Year’s Invitational championship game.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.