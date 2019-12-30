Ranked fifth in the week’s Globe Top 20, the Tigers (4-0) displayed team basketball in capturing the Garden City Classic with wins over Newton South and Catholic Memorial.

In his 19th season as coach, Paul Connolly writes the message on a white board before every practice and game, emphasizing ball movement and unselfish play.

Newton North’s depth was on display during the two-day tournament with a collection of players filling up the scoring column. In Friday’s 70-66 semifinal win over city rival South, seniors Shawn Brothers and Andrew Landry scored in double figures, but the bench was even more impressive with a critical 33-point contribution.

The trio of Tyson Duncan, Kyle Bovell , and Tom Andreae led the scoring in Saturday’s 72-63 win against the 10th-ranked Knights.

“We are really deep,” said Andreae. “We are always talking about teammates and not about getting yours and scoring every time. It’s all about movement and making sure everyone’s involved.”

Nine players scored 4 points or more on Friday, highlighted by a team-high 14 point performance from Brothers. A night later in the tournament final, the Tigers zipped passes around the key against CM’s 2-3 zone defense, which led to open 3-pointers from Duncan, Andreae, and Brothers, and driving lanes for Bovell, who scored 18 points on 9-of-14 shooting.

A sophomore wing oozing with potential, Bovell’s play over the weekend stood out for Connolly.

“He’s got a chance to be really really good and he’s just starting to scratch the surface,” Connolly said. “I was very impressed with his energy, his IQ on the floor, his athleticism and finishing.”

Connolly had five seniors on the court during crunch time in both games, including Landry, a 6-foot-6 defensive anchor, also the starting quarterback for the Tigers football team. The veteran experience helped North pull out both victories late in the fourth quarter.

“They’ve been a part of a lot of big games and they really showed their character and pride,” Connolly said. “I’m proud of the guys to step up and make the necessary winning plays.”

The Tigers will look to ride the momentum of winning a holiday tournament into Bay State Conference play, where Brookline and Needham are top foes.

“The CM game was a big game, because they’re one of the best teams in the state,” Duncan said. “It shows we can come up clutch in big games and situations.”

Through four games, Connolly is still working on everyone buying into the “Team Above Self” motto. Each game is a different journey in terms of playing the right matchups and finding chemistry.

“It’s kind of the culture of the game right now,” Connolly said. “I got kids who play for like 11 different AAU teams. And we have our approach at Newton North and it’s a work in progress to try and get everyone on the same page and buy in. But we’re getting there.”

■ At the Commonwealth Motors Classic in Methuen, St. John’s Prep captured the White Division title with wins over North Andover (77-53) and host Methuen (59-58). Junior guard Aidan Callahan earned MVP honors and freshman Rollie Castinayra had a breakout 27-point performance in the semifinals.

■ Prep coach John Dullea believes Sunday’s night 1-point win over the Rangers will help his young team improve. The Eagles (4-1) held off a late Methuen run in front of pro-Ranger crowd.

“We like coming up here because of the atmosphere, the competition, and the game against Methuen will certainly help us in the long run,” Dullea said. “We have a young and inexperienced team, but what I like is we’re very unselfish and we don’t have a lot of egos.”

■ On the other side of the bracket, No. 8 Lawrence looked impressive in a 90-56 drubbing of Londonderry (N.H.) in the final. But in the semifinals, the Lancers had to come from behind to knock off Merrimack Valley Conference foe Central Catholic, 55-51.

It was a game Lawrence coach Jesus Moore said his team would have lost a season ago.

“Nothing was going our way and we found a way to crawl back when last year we would have lost that game,” Moore said. “So I thought it showed us that we had some fight. It shows that we’ve grown from the beginning to now, but we need to continue to grow.”

Courtside chatter

■ Catholic Memorial guard Kurtis Henderson continued his torrid start to the season with a 31-point performance against Lexington and a 39-point showing against Newton North in the Garden City Classic. Henderson has taken his game to another level as a junior, scoring on all three levels and also getting his teammates involved.

“He sees the floor extremely and he’s extremely unselfish,” said Catholic Memorial coach Denis Tobin. “If a teammate has a better shot he gives it up. He’s just so tough to guard.”

■ Scituate made its presence known in the BABC Holiday Tournament, knocking off Acton-Boxborough, 60-35, before playing a talented Everett team tough in a 57-56 defeat. Jack Poirier and Nate Lopes form quite the dynamic duo for the Sailors (4-1).

■ Top-ranked Lynn English edged out No. 3 Mansfield in overtime, 79-71, in an early season showdown between Division 1 favorites. St. Mary’s transfer Ademide Badmus had 29 points and 15 rebounds, while Hornets guard Matt Boen had a game-high 32 points.

Games to watch

Mansfield at Franklin, Friday at 6:30 p.m. — The class of the Hockomock League will do battle again and both teams come in hot with Franklin undefeated and Mansfield with an overtime loss at defending state champion Lynn English as its only blemish.

Lynn Classical at Everett, Friday at 7 p.m. — While the Rams fell to St. Mary’s in the Boverini Tournament, Classical has looked strong during a 4-1 start. Meanwhile, Everett is talented as ever and has started to click under second-year coach Stanley Chamblain.

TechBoston at Lynn English, Saturday at 3:30 p.m. — If TechBoston’s 22-game winning streak is going to come an end, there would be no shame in dropping a road tilt at the defending D1 state champions. This contest is sure to entertain fans on a Saturday afternoon.

Lowell at BC High, Monday at 6:30 p.m. — The Eagles edged Brockton at home, but couldn’t hang at Mansfield last Friday. Will they show their potential against another true contender in the Red Raiders?

St. Mary’s at Cardinal Spellman, Monday at 6:30 p.m. — Craig Faria has led the Cardinals to an undefeated start, while St. Mary’s is also unbeaten. This early season tilt could go a long way toward deciding the Catholic Central League champion

Nate Weitzer also contributed. Matt Doherty can be reached at matthew.doherty@globe.com.