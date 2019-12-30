Tyson Duncan, Newton North — A transfer from Atlanta last year, the senior guard is emerging as a leader for the Tigers. He averaged 17 points, five assists, and three rebounds per game in wins over Newton South (70-66) and Catholic Memorial (72-63) to lift North (4-0) in the Garden City Classic.
Craig Faria, Cardinal Spellman — Already a 1,000-point scorer, the four-year starter added to his career tally with 29 points in a win over Dighton-Rehoboth (67-50) and 40 points in a win over host Oliver Ames (77-61) to be named MVP of the Muscato Holiday Tournament.
Steven Karayan, Franklin — The steady forward averaged 19 points per game in wins over Charlestown (68-59) and host Bridgewater-Raynham (76-51), earning MVP honors in the Larry Fisher Tournament.
Duncan Moreland, Beverly — The two-sport standout averaged 29 points and seven rebounds per game in wins over Newburyport (73-64) and Saugus (69-56) to keep the Panthers (4-0) undefeated during the holiday week.
Chris Norman III, TechBoston — The sophomore sensation carried the two-time defending D2 state champion Bears in wins over Everett (75-67) and Belmont (79-70) at the BABC Holiday Classic, combining for 42 points and 18 rebounds over the two contests.
Sam Stevens, Mansfield — When the Hornets needed scoring inside, their 6-foot-4 senior forward stepped up with 28 points in a 75-52 romp of BC High and with 26 points in a 71-62 win over rival Attleboro.
