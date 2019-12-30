Just when it seemed Canton was on the verge of its first defeat since the 2018 postseason, seniors John Hagan and Chris Lavoie found the back of the net with an extra attacker to salvage a 3-3 tie and a point against the Dragons at the Canton Ice House.

The 10th-ranked Bulldogs, last year’s Division 2 state champions, were on life support against seventh-ranked Duxbury, last year’s Division 1 state champs, trailing by two goals and with just one shot on net in the first 13 minutes of the third, to boot.

Entering the final two minutes of play in Monday’s non-league contest, the Canton boys’ hockey team’s 30-game unbeaten streak was in peril.

“We feel like we have a target on our back and every team’s coming for us,” said Lavoie, whose offering from the point tied the game with 10 seconds left. “We’ve got to give every team our best.”

Hagan pulled Canton (4-0-1, 29-0-2 since the start of the 2018-19 season) within a goal with 1:10 left on the clock. Duxbury (3-2-1) got goals from juniors Billy Mrowka and Will Nolan and senior Friend Weiler in building a 3-1 lead after 30 minutes. Donny McNeice had a power-play goal for the Bulldogs late in the first period which tied the game at 1-1.

The unlikeliest of results was born out of what seemed an unlikely matchup between the schools, given their divisional alignments. But connections between the successful programs run deep, with Duxbury coach John Blake, a 1992 graduate of Canton High.

Blake, whose wife is a teacher at Canton High, still calls Canton home, coaching youth hockey in the town along with Bulldogs coach Brian Shuman.

“We don’t look at this as a Division 1 vs. Division 2 game, we look at it as two quality high school hockey teams,” Blake said. “Adding Canton to our schedule, we thought it was a strong game and, as you just saw, it was. I think both teams are better off.”

“For years, we’ve been trying to set things up,” Shuman said, noting that their JV teams compete annually. “[Blake] said when something opens up, we’ll have to do something, and he did. We were really thankful that he did.”

Boys’ basketball

Abington 69, Bishop Stang 65 — Cam Curney scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the visiting Green Wave (4-0) stay undefeated.

Archbishop Williams 57, Walpole 34 — Junior Will O’Malley and freshman Andre Mills posted 12 points apiece for the Bishops (4-2).

Austin Prep 65, Arlington Catholic 49 — Junior Lance Altenor poured in 31 points to carry the Cougars to the first-round win in the Winchester Invitional. Mike Gizzi (14 points) had a big second half.

Blue Hills 46, South Shore Voc-Tech 45 — Junior Gabe Rosa scored 16 points for the Warriors (1-2).

Case 64, Diman 40 — Senior Alex Levesque (22 points) led the way for the Cardinals (3-2).

King Philip 71, Xaverian 69 — Senior Alex Fritz scored 30 points for the Warriors (2-3).

Malden Catholic 54, OBryant 42 — Freshman Jahmari Hamilton-Brown (19 points) and junior Adam Kozelian (14 points and 6 blocks) led the Lancers (3-1) to the win.

Marshfield 83, Plymouth South 54 — Justin Petrillo had 24 points for the Rams (3-0).

Natick 89, Boston English 69 — Senior Alex Cohen scored 30 points for the Red Hawks (2-2) and earned MVP honors at the Blue Devil Classic.

Oliver Ames 77, Barnstable 55 — Ryan Burkett (28 points) and Amari Brown (21 points) led the Tigers (6-1) to the win.

Silver Lake 55, Quincy 42 — Junior Ben Lofstrom poured in 25 points and senior Jake Laferrara added 14 for the Lakers (2-2) in the consolation game of the Rockland Tournament.

Westford 54, Billerica 50 — Junior Matt Sepe (16 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks) led the Grey Ghosts (5-2) to a victory in the consolation game of the Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union Greater Lowell Holiday Tournament.

Winthrop 62, Ipswich 54 — Senior guard Engjell Ramadani had 22 point and junior Cam Conway added 20 points for the Vikings (2-1).

Woburn 50, Concord-Carlisle 47 — Junior Thomas Skeffington and classmate Adam Murphy each posted 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Tanners (3-2).

Girls’ basketball

Bishop Feehan 70, King Philip 64 — Sophomore Haley Coupal posted 15 points, and junior Kyla Cunningham added 13 points for the Shamrocks (5-1).

Bishop Fenwick 35, Beverly 24 — Junior Annie Murphy led the way with 23 points and 14 rebounds as the Crusaders (3-1) won their Christmas Classic Tournament.

Bishop Stang 51, St. John Paul II 35 — Abby Fernandes netted 14 points as Stang (4-1) dealt JPII (4-1) its first loss. Skyler Gonsalves had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Lions.

Marshfield 54, Sandwich 32 — Freshman Taylor Brilliant scored 17 points to lead the visiting Rams (4-2).

Nauset 54, Canton 47 — Junior Avery Burns had 16 points and senior Skyeler Sandison 12 points for the Warriors (4-1). Kiara Cerruti posted a game-high 22 points for the Bulldogs (1-2).

Newton South 46, Millbury 34 — Junior Amaris Mills led the way with 21 points and senior Amari Turner added 18 for the Lions (5-2).

North Quincy 43, Durfee 32 — Junior Fallon Hobin led all scorers with 23 points, and senior Amanda Hellmuth added 13 points for the Red Raiders (1-4).

Reading 71, Mystic Valley 33 — Freshman center Abby Farrell scored 18 points for the Rockets (2-2).

Stoughton 40, Hanover 39 — Seniors Shy Trinh (22 points) and Aliyah Wright (16 points, 15 rebounds) paced the Black Knights (3-3) in the consolation game of the Rockland Tournament. Emily Flynn had 25 for the Indians.

Walpole 51, Masconomet 44 — Senior Sydney Scales scored 22 points for the Rebels (5-3).

Girls’ hockey

Austin Prep 3, Winchester 0 — Senior defender Maeve Carey notched a goal and an assist while leading the No. 2 Cougars (2-0-2) to the shutout win from the blue line in the Middlesex/Catholic Central Showcase at Essex Sports Center in Middleton.

‘‘She had a great game tonight,’’ said Austin Prep coach Stephanie Wood of the Gloucester resident. ‘‘She’s just an all-around great player. Her hockey sense and playmaking ability is really starting to get better and better.’’

Bishop Fenwick/Essex Tech 1, Lexington 1 — Junior Katie Devine scored with 11.3 seconds remaining in the opening frame to give Lexington (3-0-1) a lead it would hold only until the second period, when sophomore Lauren Diranian potted the equalizer for Fenwick (5-0-2) in the Middlesex/Catholic Central Challenge at the Essex Sports Center.

Reading 7, Archbishop Williams 0 — Five first-period goals helped the Rockets (3-1) to the shutout victory in the Middlesex/Catholic Central Showcase at Essex Sports Center in Middleton. Sydney Conte (2 goals) and Maddie Rzepka (1 goal, 1 assist) paced the scoring.

St. Mary’s 5, Arlington 1 — Two goals apiece from freshman Maggie Pierce and senior Zoe Solomons led the third-ranked Spartans (3-0-1) over No. 12 Arlington in the Middlesex/Catholic Central Showcase at Essex Sports Center in Middleton.

Wakefield 5, Saint Joseph Prep/Mt. Alvernia 2 — Five skaters scored for the Warriors (2-2), led by Charlotte Rossicone (one goal, one assist) and Erin Heffernan (two assists), in the Middlesex/Catholic Central Showcase victory at the Essex Sports Center in Middleton.

Wilmington 2, Arlington Catholic 1 — Senior captain Payton Fuller scored with four minutes left in the second period to lift the Wildcats (1-3) to their first win of the season in the Middlesex/Catholic Central Showcase at Essex Sports Center in Middleton. Ashley Mercier also scored for Wilmington.

‘‘We’re going to get most of what we get through grit and hard work,’’ said Wilmington coach John Lapaina. ‘‘When we work hard every shift, I think we have a fighting chance.’’

Woburn 3, Matignon 1 — MacKenzie Russo potted the go-ahead goal 8:38 left in the third period to lift the Tanners (3-0-1) to the victory in the Middlesex/Catholic Central Challenge at the Essex Sports Center in Middleton. Twins Lucia and Angelina DiGirolamo also scored for Woburn.

‘‘We’ve got some seasoned players out here who are starting to gel together, and their confidence is coming together as well,’’ said Woburn coach Steve Kennedy. ‘‘We tell these kids that it’s got to be a team effort.’’

