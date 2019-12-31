Angelica Hurley led all scorers with 20 points and added four steals for Pentucket, and it was on the defensive end of the floor where the No. 6 Sachems (4-0) held sway.

Two teams with state title aspirations met in Tuesday’s Blue Division championship of the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic, with reigning Division 2 state champion Pentucket holding off Division 1 North champion Central Catholic, 38-36, in Andover.

“Just 32 minutes of keeping up the pressure, and eventually you wear teams down,” Pentucket coach John McNamara said. “Sometimes we wear down, but I think the constant pressure can impact teams.”

Hurley, a senior guard, posted 10 points in the first quarter to help Pentucket build a 17-10 lead. She went scoreless in the second as the Raiders rebounded for a 25-21 advantage.

Hurley got back into the groove in the third, helping Pentucket limit Central Catholic to a single basket and take a 33-27 lead into the fourth.

‘‘[Not] scoring didn’t really bother me in the second quarter,’’ Hurley said. ‘‘I knew I had to do other things defensively. I was kind of surprised that I hit a few threes, because in warmups my shots weren’t going in. I don’t usually shoot well in this gym, but that got me going, the scoring.’’

Pentucket limited No. 2 Central Catholic (3-1) to just one field goal in the first 15 minutes of the second half.

‘‘Their defensive pressure, that’s what they’re known for,’’ Central Catholic coach Casey Grange said. ‘‘I have to credit Pentucket, they made everything difficult for us on the offensive end.’’

With 6 points in the final minute, Central Catholic senior Nadeshka Bridgewater (12 points, 6 rebounds) brought the Raiders back. They trailed by 2 and got the ball back with 6.7 seconds left, but Bridgewater’s last-effort 3-pointer missed, and the Sachems held on.

‘‘This really gets our team going,’’ Hurley said. ‘‘The past three games we haven’t played to our full potential. This was a real challenge for us to step it up as a team and all come together.”

Natick 52, Andover 37 — The senior trio of Brenna McDonald (15 points, 17 rebounds), Emily Gustus (11 points), and Laney Ross (8 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists) led the No. 13 Redhawks (3-0) past the host No. 18 Warriors (3-2) in the White Division championship of the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic.

“I was impressed,” Natick coach Dan Hinnenkamp said after his team raced out to a 14-3 lead. “We talked about trying to come out with a bang, and it was nice to see the girls do it.”

The Redhawks made it a 20-point game midway through the third quarter, as Gustus found the range with three 3-pointers.

“It was our defense, just holding them down,” said McDonald, who was named tournament MVP.

Junior guard Tatum Shaw led Andover with 15 points.

Attleboro 58, Mansfield 51 — Nyah Thomas led the way with 15 points 10 rebounds for the Bombardiers.

Boys’ basketball

Mansfield 65, Bridgewater-Raynham 24 — Junior guard Matt Boen led the way for the Hornets (4-1) with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Winchester 61, Austin Prep 50 — Seniors Gus Kraft (19 points) and Tommy Degnan (16) led the way as the Sachems (3-2) came from behind on the road to win in overtime.

Boys’ hockey

Arlington 3, Reading 0 — Brendan Jones scored 33 seconds into the game and the Spy Ponders (3-1-0) took down the Rockets. Nathan Brennan got the shutout for Arlington, which also got goals from Ryan Davies and Tyler Callahan.

Barnstable 5, Sandwich 2 — Chris Cordeiro had two goals and two assists to lead the Red Raiders (3-2-0). William Jones netted his first varsity goal, Joe Longueil and Jack Scipione also scored, and Brian Frieh had two assists.

Blue Hills 5, Cardinal Spellman 2 — Sophomore Jake Curley had a hat trick to lead the Warriors to their first win of the season. Chris Lee and Brendan Spinale also scored, and Chris Sarno had four assists.

Falmouth 3, Shrewsbury 2 — Nick Champani scored twice and Daren McDonald added a shorthanded goal for the Clippers (5-2-0).

Hingham 4, Marshfield 2 — Paul Forbes scored the tiebreaking goal with five minutes left to spark the Harbormen (4-2-0). Tim Carroll scored twice, including an empty-netter, and Terrance Concannon added a goal for Hingham.

Norwood 6, Walpole 2 — Senior captain Anthony Marchant had three assists while juniors Jake Russo and Nick Spadorcia tallied two goals each for the Mustangs (3-0-1).

Oliver Ames 5, North Quincy 2 — Seniors Cam Perron and Jake Gottwald scored two goals each and classmate Owen Connor made 22 saves for the Tigers (1-3-2).

Waltham 5, Milton 2 — Junior Dylan Fogg and senior Brian McNamara each scored two goals for the Hawks (2-2).

Watertown 5, Peabody 1 — Keith Ricci, Jack Dickie, Mason Andrade, Raffi Lachinian, and Anthony Venezia all tallied goals for the Raiders (3-2-1).

Wilmington 2, Melrose 2 — Senior center Joe Hill tied the game with six minutes remaining and also assisted on the other goal for the Wildcats (3-2-1).

Girls’ hockey

HPNA 4, Lincoln-Sudbury 2 — Trailing, 2-1, heading into the final period, the Hillies (4-0-1) rallied to remain unbeaten, fueled by a hat trick from Hannah Keating.

Lexington 1, Winchester 0 — Sophomore Lena Cassidy scored on a power play assisted by fellow classmate Erica Riley in the first period, providing the game’s only score as senior goaltender Lia Dawson picked up her second shutout of the season for Lexington (4-0-1).

Methuen/Tewksbury 3, Franklin 2 — Jess Driscoll netted a pair of goals, and Madi Sjostedt and Brenna Greene had two assists apiece for the Red Rangers (1-1-2).

Notre Dame (Hingham) 4, Milton 1 — Jules Connors, Kelsey Stewart, Ava O’Donoghue, and Caelan Stewart each had a goal to lead the Cougars (2-2-1).

Reading 3, Arlington 3 — The Rockets scored twice in a one-minute span in the third period to pull out a tie against the 11th-ranked Spy Ponders.

