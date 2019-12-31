Maeve Carey, Austin Prep — The sophomore defender had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 Middlesex/Catholic Central Showcase win over Winchester.

Ally DeCoste, Braintree — The senior captain has scored at least two goals in each of the Wamps’ last four games, including a hat trick in a 5-0 victory over Milton.

Bridget Gray, Belmont — The freshman goaltender posted a pair of shutouts over the Christmas break for the unbeaten Mauraders. Gray has surrendered just one goal this season.