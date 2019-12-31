Maeve Carey, Austin Prep — The sophomore defender had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 Middlesex/Catholic Central Showcase win over Winchester.
Ally DeCoste, Braintree — The senior captain has scored at least two goals in each of the Wamps’ last four games, including a hat trick in a 5-0 victory over Milton.
Bridget Gray, Belmont — The freshman goaltender posted a pair of shutouts over the Christmas break for the unbeaten Mauraders. Gray has surrendered just one goal this season.
Alex Ledin, Mansfield/OA /Foxboro — The junior defender has been solid on defense and scored two goals in a 7-5 win over Walpole and one goal in a 2-2 tie with Medway/Ashland.
Advertisement
Abbey Millman, Bishop Fenwick — The freshman scored her first varsity goal in a 4-0 victory over Arlington Catholic in the title game of the Saint Joseph Prep Christmas Classic. She scored goals against Oakmont and Wilmington, and added an assist against Lexington.
Georgie Snow, Dennis-Yarmouth — The senior captain scored seven goals in three games, posting hat tricks against Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard along with the lone score in a 1-0 victory over Pembroke.
Dan Shulman
Dan Shulman can be reached at dan.shulman@globe.com.