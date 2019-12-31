Dawson is used to being on the other side of the puck, having skated as a forward for three seasons. But it seems as if she’s done this before — because she has.

As the puck approaches the blue line, Lilia Dawson doesn’t appear nervous. It flies down the sheet of ice, toward her, and she bends just slightly at the knee, adjusts the grip of her right hand on her stick. Her head starts to turn as it comes closer, and when it’s in the zone enough to be a threat, her body follows. You hear the result before you see it — a thud against a leg pad, the knock of rubber off of wood.

The Lexington senior hasn’t played goalie since eighth grade, when she stepped up to fill a gap on her youth teams. But with this year’s Lexington team reeling from the graduation of Middlesex League All-Star netminder Abbie Ortyl, Dawson did it again.

“We were in a kind of tough situation,” Dawson said, still donning her pants and skates after backstopping a 1-1 tie with Bishop Fenwick in Monday’s Middlesex/Catholic Central Showcase at Essex Sports Center in Middleton. “It wasn’t really [about] how I feel. I was going to do whatever I could to step up for my teammates.”

The Minutemen (3-0-1) knew Dawson could play in goal. When they needed an extra goalie at practice, or when there was time for fun at the end of the season, Dawson would don the pads. This willingness to help the team — and the ability she retained from her youth hockey days — made the senior the perfect answer to Lexington’s problem when they were looking to solve it in early October.

“She’s had a really, really good attitude about it,” Lexington coach Arianna Rigano said. “She’s had some really good saves, some big plays, and she’s willing to do that and to offer that, even though it might not be the thing that she would want. She’s putting the team first.”

Lexington isn’t the only team with a new face between the pipes. Three-year goaltender Hannah Aveni graduated from Austin Prep, and the Cougars (2-0-2) have a trio of sophomores on the roster to fill the void. Coach Stephanie Wood said the plan is to rotate through the players, though Wilmington resident Lauryn Hanafin has started in three of the Cougars’ four contests.

Freshman Bridget Gray has blocked 51 shots in four games, allowing just one goal for Belmont (4-0). At St. Mary’s (3-0-1), freshman Angie Catino (an East Boston resident) has emerged as the Spartans’ go-to goaltender despite coming up through the program as a defender. Freshman Madison Clark, a backup goalie in field hockey, is filling in for Walpole (2-2).

In Canton, coach Dennis Aldrich could have his next dynasty goalie in freshman Carolyn Durand, who has allowed just three goals through six games (four shutouts).

Durand played youth hockey under Aldrich and alongside his daughter Meg, a senior who skates on Canton’s top defensive line. This familiarity has been one of the strongest supports for Durand as she adjusts not only to the demands of backstopping a perennial power, but also high school itself.

“There’s no panic in her game,” Dennis Aldrich said. “She’s a calm, cool, and collected kid. The first game, she was scared to death, and now she’s walking with a little bit of swagger that you don’t normally see in a freshman.”

Like Durand, playing goal at practice didn’t immediately translate mentally for Dawson when she stepped out on to the ice for the first time this season.

“I was scared [the first game],” Dawson said. “I hadn’t played in so long. It was almost like picking up a completely new position.”

But it showed physically, as she backstopped the Minutemen to a 12-2 season-opening victory over Stoneham/Melrose before a 4-0 shutout of Wakefield and a 4-1 defeat of Watertown. It’s a strong start to a season that, just months ago, was in question, and highlights the depth of Lexington on both sides of the puck – even with a three-year forward in net.

“I honestly did not think I was ever going to play goalie again,” Dawson said. “There’s a rusty aspect of not playing for a while, but I’ve played this game so long that it will get easier.”

Ice chips

■ There were multiple players who reached the 100-point plateau over the Christmas break. For Peabody, senior captain Sammie Mirasolo became the first 100-point scorer in program history during a 5-0 win over Marblehead.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for her as an individual and for us as a team,” Peabody coach Michelle Roach said. “She is such a role model for us and the poise and maturity she exhibits on and off the ice has helped us grow the program even further.”

Norwell had two seniors — Casey Messina and Casey Ward — hit that mark in the same game, a 5-1 victory over Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake.

Finally, Braintree captain Abby Holland got her 100th point in a 5-0 victory over Matignon to capture the Giordano Christmas Classic. Holland led the team in scoring last year and is pacing the top line for the top-ranked Wamps again this year.

“Since her freshman year, [Holland] has been determined and hard working,” Braintree coach Kevin Burchill said. “She is a smart, tough, fast-skating hockey player.”

■ There were several Holiday Tournaments held over the Christmas break, here are the winners:

■ Saint Joseph Prep Christmas Classic: Bishop Fenwick

■ Michael Giordano Christmas Classic: Braintree

■ Judy Gormley Cup: Pembroke

■ Canton Ice House Classic: Canton

■ Medway/Ashland New Year’s Invitational: Natick

The Middlesex/Catholic Central Showcase was the most unique tournament of the season, composed of seven individual games between members of the Catholic Central League and Middlesex League in an all-day affair Monday at Essex Sports Center.

All proceeds from the day were donated to the Joe Andruzzi Foundation. In the end, the Middlesex League earned a trio of victories to the CCL’s two along with one tie. St. Mary’s coach Frank Pagliuca organized the event.

“We’re looking for opportunities to promote high school girls’ hockey,” Pagliuca said. “One of the things we’ve tried to do is create a day like this similar to the Big 10/ACC Showcase in college basketball. Essex Sports Center was great to step up and work with us to do that.”

■ Out of the new teams competing in MIAA girls’ hockey this season, Woodstock Academy presents the most unique set of circumstances. Hailing from Connecticut where there aren’t many girls programs, the Centaurs joined the Central Mass. League this season and will play a tri-state schedule. That includes matchups with Connecticut schools and a few Rhode Island opponents as well.

Woodstock won its inaugural league matchup, 4-3 over Auburn, after overcoming a three-goal third-period deficit. The Centaurs are not eligible for the MIAA tournament.

Games to watch

No. 8 Woburn at No. 12 Belmont (Wednesday, 5 p.m. at Skip Viglirolo Rink, Belmont) – The Middlesex League rivals face off in a contest with league title implications on the line.

Martha’s Vineyard vs Nantucket (Saturday, 1 p.m. at Vineyard Arena, Oak Bluffs) – In the inaugural meeting of the Island Cup rivals, the Whalers still are searching for their first win.

No 16. Winthrop at No. 10 Peabody (Saturday, 4 p.m. at McVann/O’Keefe Rink, Peabody) – The Vikings have been a surprise, but can they shut down the Tanners?

No. 5 Boston Latin at No. 2 St. Mary’s (Saturday, 4 p.m. at Connery Rink, Lynn) – A top-five battle pits two defensive powerhouses against each other for a must-see matchup.

No. 7 Westwood vs Notre Dame-Hingham (Tuesday, Jan. 7, 8 p.m. at Warrior Ice Arena) – The Wolverines are off to a flying start with a young team while the Cougars are looking to right the ship after a rocky start.

Dan Shulman also contributed. Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com.