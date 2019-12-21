Can New England dispatch a feisty young rival and clinch the division in the process? 5 minutes ago
Some stories made international headlines. Some played out on a much smaller scale. 35 minutes ago
As usual, these are wholly subjective and 100-percent indisputable, not that that will stop anyone from disputin’. 2 hours ago
The moonshine runner turned NASCAR driver won 50 races from behind the wheel and 132 as an owner.
The plan calls for a play-in to decide the seventh and eighth seeds in both conferences, as well as a $1 million-per-player prize for an in-season tournament.
The Globe salutes the region's best high school athletes and coaches in six fall sports.
A skills challenge featuring fastest skater and hardest shot competitions will precede the game at Warrior Ice Arena.