At a glance

Latest news in Sports

Live Updates

Countdown to Kickoff: Bills at Patriots, 4:30 p.m.

Can New England dispatch a feisty young rival and clinch the division in the process? 5 minutes ago

SHIRA SPRINGER I FAIR PLAY

Here are nine memorable stories in women’s sports in 2019

Some stories made international headlines. Some played out on a much smaller scale. 35 minutes ago

CHAD FINN | SPORTS MEDIA

One man’s take on the best gifts from the broadcasting world

As usual, these are wholly subjective and 100-percent indisputable, not that that will stop anyone from disputin’. 2 hours ago

NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson, ‘The Last American Hero,’ dies at 88

The moonshine runner turned NASCAR driver won 50 races from behind the wheel and 132 as an owner.

Sports log

NBA draws up plans for in-season tourney, playoff reseeding

The plan calls for a play-in to decide the seventh and eighth seeds in both conferences, as well as a $1 million-per-player prize for an in-season tournament.

Predators thumbnails

A brief look at the Bruins’ next foe

Meet the Boston Globe’s fall 2019 All-Scholastics

The Globe salutes the region's best high school athletes and coaches in six fall sports.

Women’s Hockey

National Women’s Hockey League to hold All-Star Game in Boston in February

A skills challenge featuring fastest skater and hardest shot competitions will precede the game at Warrior Ice Arena.