Reese Cordero, Whitman-Hanson — The junior scored 22 points in the title game of the Falcon Holiday Classic in Bradenton, Fla., to lead the Panthers to a 66-29 win over Zephyrhills (Fla.) High.

Annie Murphy, Bishop Fenwick — The junior forward had 23 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 blocked shots to spark a 35-24 win over Beverly as Fenwick captured its own Christmas tournament.

Sydney Scales, Walpole — The senior guard had 26 points and 10 rebounds in a 48-44 victory over Oliver Ames, then scored a career-high 31 points in a 56-48 win over Needham en route to earning Rivard Tournament MVP honors.