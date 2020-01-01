Reese Cordero, Whitman-Hanson — The junior scored 22 points in the title game of the Falcon Holiday Classic in Bradenton, Fla., to lead the Panthers to a 66-29 win over Zephyrhills (Fla.) High.
Annie Murphy, Bishop Fenwick — The junior forward had 23 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 blocked shots to spark a 35-24 win over Beverly as Fenwick captured its own Christmas tournament.
Sydney Scales, Walpole — The senior guard had 26 points and 10 rebounds in a 48-44 victory over Oliver Ames, then scored a career-high 31 points in a 56-48 win over Needham en route to earning Rivard Tournament MVP honors.
Kayla Thomas, Falmouth — The senior helped the Clippers capture the Quincy Holiday Tournament, collecting 18 points and five rebounds in a 57-38 win over Weymouth and 21 points in a 60-27 victory over Silver Lake.
Hannah Wyllie, Rockland — The senior forward made two clutch free throws to give the Bulldogs a 45-44 win over Hingham in the title game of the Rockland Tournament.
