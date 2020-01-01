“[Coach Abban] should be [proud],” Delprete said. “We could have played a little better, but we’ll take a win.”

Abban, a detective in the Hanover Police Department, had been called into work earlier in the day. But on the strength of four goals from junior captain Nate Delprete, Hanover rolled to a 6-2 victory at The Bog in Kingston.

Champing at the bit to return to game action following an 11-day layoff, the Hanover boys’ hockey team started the New Year with head coach Jonny Abban absent from the bench for their Wednesday afternoon matchup against Norwell.

Delprete scored twice in the final minute of the first period for the Indians (2-1-1) and again 0:21 into the second period, completing his goal-scoring rampage at 3:55 of the middle frame. His four-goal outburst was bookended by tallies from sophomore Christian Sacco, who scored 5:42 into the first and again with 17 seconds left in the second.

“It was huge, we needed it going into the second period,” said Delprete, admitting that two of his four goals may have come by accident. “We want to be firing on all cylinders at the end of the period.”

Advertisement

Longtime assistant coaches Dan Dailey and Jeff Ray acted as co-head coaches for Hanover against the Clippers (1-1-2). The Indians were coming off a surprising 5-2 loss at Martha’s Vineyard on Dec. 21, filling their layoff with that much more angst.

Dailey, in his seventh season as a varsity assitant, said it was the first time he could recall Abban missing a game.

“We’re a tight group,” Dailey said. “It felt a little different for everybody but I think the adjustment was there.”

Norwell senior captain Matt Ward scored twice for the Clippers, who were outshot 35-13 for the game.\

Catholic Memorial 3, Needham 1 — Zach Callahan, Glen Considine, and Johnny Nichols recorded the tallies for the Knights (3-3-2) in a nonleague matchup at Babson College.

Advertisement

Hopkinton 7, Algonquin 2 — The Hillers took the trophy home in the 20th annual MetroWest Daily News Cup on the back of a hat trick from Pavit Mehra, who won all-tournament honors while teammate Sean Walsh earned tournament MVP.

St. Mary’s 2, Archbishop Williams 1 — Junior Kyle LoNigro scored the winner in the third period to help the Spartans (5-0-1) stay unbeaten.

Whitman-Hanson 5, Rockland 2 — Senior Adam Solari led the Panthers (4-1) with a pair of goals and his brother, Matt, a freshman, registered his first varsity tally.

Girls’ hockey

Medfield/Norton 4, Mansfield 0 — Junior Krista Anderson netted a pair of goals for the host Warriors (2-3-1).

Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 7, Archbishop Williams 3 — Alyssa Murphy recorded two goals and an assist and Cassandra Martin scored her first varsity goal for the Panthers (2-4).

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.